A Man Bought An Entire Texas Town On Facebook & Here’s What People Say He Should Do With It (VIDEO)

It's not every day that you can buy an entire town through Facebook Marketplace, but one entrepreneur recently did and bought a small area in Texas.
Jon Jasniak, an entrepreneur buying and selling land across America, recently became the owner of Cornudas, TX, a small and unincorporated town in Hudspeth County, and it was all because he saw the listing on the social media platform.
"It was listed on Facebook," Jasniak told Narcity. "It’s basically just buying the land with any improvements considering there are technically no city limits or municipalities. (Hudspeth County) is a unique area that holds a special place in my heart, so when I saw this for sale, I had to buy it.“
Cornudas is located between El Paso, TX, and Carlsbad, NM. According to the Texas State Historical Association, the place was founded in 1938 when a woman named Willie Tintin was appointed as postmistress of a local post office. The town was shown on maps through the mid-80s when it had several businesses, a church, and a school.
"It has a lot of history," the entrepreneur said. "It’s been around for almost a century and is named after the Cornudas Mountains to the north. It’s really close to the Guadalupe Mountains National Park."
Jasniak recently shared an Instagram post where he shows the small town, which according to him, has a historic cafe, a gift shop, six RV spots, a motel, three mobile homes, and one of the only water wells in the area.
Many have jumped into the comment section of the video giving the entrepreneur several recommendations on what to do with his new acquisition.
"Rent it out to Hollywood — good looking scary movie set here," an Instagram user wrote.
"Put in a solar-powered car charger. Get it on Google Maps. Get those RV spaces listed," another person shared. Amazing find, young man. Good job. Keep posting updates. Have you seen the series on Magnolia where people re-image old motels? Some great inspiration on that show."
"All you need now is some kind of funky art installation like the Brad store in Marfa or the Cadillac art exhibit near Amarillo to draw people from everywhere," someone else chimed in.
It looks like these commenters are not far from reality, as Jasniak told Narcity he has good plans for Cornudas, and it might even become a small getaway with all the Wild West vibes.
"I am planning to make it a tourist area with lodging. I don’t think it will ever be comparable to Marfa. It cannot grow that big but will be a unique place to stop in and get a burger or get out of the city and explore the national parks," he said.
As of the year 2000, Cornudas population was nineteen.
Jasniak confirmed that the town currently has a motel running and a couple of mobile homes that will be available for rent.
"We also plan to do some cabins and/or geodesic domes to see the stars," the entrepreneur mentioned.
