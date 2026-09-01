Former Montreal priest convicted in 2019 of abusing boys facing new charges

Ex-priest convicted of sexual abuse back in court
Ex-priest convicted of sexual abuse back in court
Brian Boucher is shown in this undated police handout photo.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout-SPVM (Mandatory Credit)
Writer

A former Montreal priest who was found guilty in 2019 of sexually abusing two boys is facing charges of possessing and accessing child sexual abuse material.

Brian Boucher's lawyer appeared in a Montreal courtroom today on his behalf, and the case was postponed to Sept. 8.

Court documents say the alleged offences occurred between April 7 and April 9.

The 64-year-old was sentenced in 2019 to eight years in prison for sexually assaulting two boys, after being found guilty in one case and pleading guilty in the other.

Boucher worked in 10 Montreal-area churches between 1985 and 2015. The abuse took place at two churches, between 1995 and 1999 in the case of one victim and between 2008 and 2011 in the other.

Boucher was granted statutory release in 2024 and was serving the remainder of his sentence in the community at an approved residential facility before his recent arrest. 

In a 2024 report before his release, the Parole Board told Boucher that his case management team "mentions that there is a strong possibility that you have committed other sexual acts in the past." 

"In fact, a public inquiry report in September 2020 revealed that several complaints were made against you since the early 1980s concerning your unacceptable behaviour and interest in young boys," it read. "In 2002, your name was included on an official list of potential pedophiliac priests, produced by a member of the clergy." 

Under the law, statutory release is granted after an inmate has served two-thirds of their sentence, but the board imposed a number of conditions, including requiring Boucher to live at an approved facility and not be in contact with children or the victims.

In late 2025, the Parole Board modified Boucher's release conditions to order him to stay away from sections of the Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grace and Town of Mount-Royal boroughs, unless for medical reasons, after one of the victims reported seeing him.

He has also been seen in locations where the victim and their family are likely to be present, the report noted.

"The (Correction Service of Canada) assesses that you are not trustworthy, have a history of not respecting the emotional boundaries of others which puts the victims and the victims' families at risk of further trauma," read the report.

Boucher was formally stripped of his priesthood in 2020. His conviction and the subsequent independent inquiry sparked criticism of Montreal's Catholic diocese for failing to take complaints against Boucher seriously.

Montreal's archbishop promised in 2020 to implement a series of recommendations stemming from the inquiry, including strict protocols for dealing with abuse and sanctions for those who violate rules.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2026. 

By Morgan Lowrie | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Recalls for yogurt, croissants, chocolate, water and more items have been issued in Canada

A few Costco products are on this list.

This monthly fall forecast reveals when Ontario will get the first snow of the season

Flurries and snow showers are coming soon!

Canada's monthly fall forecast says this is when it'll start snowing in each province

The first snow of the season is almost here!

This Ontario fall train ride takes you through a red and gold canyon with shimmering waterfalls

It's features "some of the most spectacular fall colours in North America."

This Canadian island is 'more Scottish than Scotland' and it's like a trip to the Highlands

Explore rugged cliffs, coastlines and Scottish traditions — without having to leave Canada. 🇨🇦

Statistics Canada is hiring for jobs that pay you up to $90,000 a year to travel

You'll work as part of a survey collection team.

7 things I never realized Canada did so badly until I moved abroad

Canada, I love you, but we need to talk. 😬

Pentagon defends Hegseth's controversial post about Canadian cadet program

Pentagon defends Hegseth's Canadian cadet post

I had no idea these 10 things were actually Ontario-specific until I moved away

Do you know what a stag and doe party is? You're probably from Ontario.