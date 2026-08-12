Federal government announces $34M to help communities cope with climate change

Feds announce $34M for climate resilience projects
Feds announce $34M for climate resilience projects
Minister of Environment and Climate Change Julie Dabrusin speaks during a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa, on Thursday, May 28, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Writer

The federal government is spending $34 million for 141 climate resilience projects across the country.

Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin is in Halifax this morning to make the announcement.

That city is receiving nearly $800,000 to install cooling measures in its parks to help residents stay cool in extreme heat.

In all, 128 communities across Canada will receive funding for various projects.

Other projects highlighted in the announcement include $650,000 for the Municipality of Waterloo to fight extreme heat for resident housing.

A Quebec community will also get $1 million for flood-reduction measures.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2026.

By Nick Murray | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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