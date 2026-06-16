Fewer fatalities but more injuries on Quebec roads in 2025, data shows

Fewer fatalities, more injuries on Quebec roads
Fewer fatalities, more injuries on Quebec roads
A Quebec provincial police officer patrols a crash scene involving two vehicles in Hemmingford, Que., on Sunday, July 13, 2025.
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Quebec's auto insurance board says fewer people died on the province's roads last year but the number of people hurt in collisions grew.

The board's safety report says 371 people died on the road in 2025, eight fewer than in 2024.

Traffic-related deaths per 100,000 residents also decreased slightly in 2025, to 4.1 from 4.2. 

However, the number of people involved in collisions rose 5.7 per cent year-over-year to reach 30,018.

The report shows the number of serious injuries remained almost the same, with one more than in 2024.

Meanwhile, less-serious injuries rose to 28,365, which is 1,632 more than the previous year.

The Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec said its report contains some good news, as the number of people involved in collisions remains lower than before the COVID-19 pandemic despite an increase in the number of vehicles on the road.

But Serge Lamontagne, board president and CEO, said the rise in the number of people injured in collisions is concerning, as is the fact that one person a day, on average, still dies on Quebec roads.

"One death is always one death too many," he said in a news release. "Behind these numbers are lives lost and families forever scarred." 

When comparing the 2025 data with the average for the years 2020 through 2024, there was an increase in the number of fatalities and injuries among young people aged 15 to 24, as well as among people aged 75 and older.

Collisions involving heavy vehicles are on the rise, as are those involving pedestrians. 

Lamontagne says the automobile insurance board is planning more awareness campaigns to further reduce deaths. 

The highest number of road deaths in the province occurred in 1973, when there were 2,209 people killed. Deaths have declined sharply since then, despite an ever-increasing number of cars and drivers on the province's roads.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2026.

By Mathieu Paquette | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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