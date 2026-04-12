Final day of campaigning ahead of byelections expected to secure Liberal majority

Final day of byelection campaigning before vote
It's the final day of campaigning in a trio of federal byelections before voters go to the polls on Monday.
The Liberals have been pulling out all the stops to hold onto the Terrebonne riding in Quebec after winning it by a single vote last year, then seeing that result nullified by the courts.
Polling analyst Philippe Fournier says if the party loses Terrebonne to the Bloc Québécois, that would send a signal that the Liberals are "not so invincible" and the Bloc could be starting to rebound.
Prime Minister Mark Carney campaigned in the riding on Thursday, although he's now on track to secure a majority government regardless of what happens there.
His party is widely expected to retain two Toronto-area ridings considered to be safe Liberal strongholds.
The surprise floor crossing of Ontario MP Marilyn Gladu from the Conservatives to the Liberals a few days ago all but locked up a majority for Carney.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2026.
By Kyle Duggan | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.