Voters head to the polls in 3 byelections

Voters head to the polls in byelections expected to hand Liberals majority
Voters head to the polls in 3 byelections
File photo -- A vote sign is posted as a person enters a polling station in the Vancouver East riding on federal election day in Vancouver., on Monday, April 28, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Writer

Voters head to the polls today in three local byelections widely expected to grant Prime Minister Mark Carney a majority government.

Two are Toronto-area Liberal strongholds, while the third is a tight race in the Montreal suburb of Terrebonne between the Bloc Quebecois and the governing party.

The byelections were called to replace Liberal MPs Bill Blair and Chrystia Freeland, and after the courts overturned Terrebonne's election result from last year -- which was won by the Liberals by just one vote.

The Liberals stand at 171 seats in the House of Commons after attracting five opposition MPs to cross the floor.

Carney needs 172 MPs for a technical majority, but 173 to effectively govern with one.

Polls open at 8:30 a.m. and close at 8:30 p.m. local time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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