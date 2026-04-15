Finnish president says Canada is on pragmatic path

Finland's president says Canada is on a pragmatic path amid geopolitical tumult
Finnish president says Canada is on pragmatic path
Prime Minister Mark Carney shakes hands with Finland's President Alexander Stubb as he arrives on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

Finland's President Alexander Stubb says Canada is doing the right thing by diversifying its trade beyond the U.S. and is in a position to contribute to building a more stable world.

In a discussion held by Carleton University in Ottawa today, Stubb says Russia's war in Ukraine stems from Moscow grappling with its declining relevance in the global order.

Stubb says that while Russia has lost global influence through the war it launched, he believes the fighting will continue into next winter.

He says smaller countries like Canada and Finland can contain global hegemons by offering ideas on how to build a safer, more prosperous world.

Stubb says both countries are trying to take a pragmatic approach to diplomacy by advancing their values where possible in a more dangerous, divided world.

He says Canada is taking the right approach by trying to preserve multilateralism through working more with developing countries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2026.

By Dylan Robertson | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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