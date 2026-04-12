Finnish President Alexander Stubb to meet with PM Carney in Ottawa this week

Finnish President Alexander Stubb to meet with PM
Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet in Ottawa this week with Finland's President Alexander Stubb.
Their visit will mark the first official bilateral meeting between the two leaders.
Carney's office says Stubb will be in Ottawa on Tuesday and Wednesday, where they will work to deepen trade and defence ties.
Carney says Canada and Finland have an "immensely strong and growing relationship," and that he looks forward to hosting Stubb.
The prime minister met last month with leaders of Nordic countries, including Stubb, where they pledged to work together to defend the Arctic and their economies.
Carney's office says the country's relationship is "dynamic and growing," and that in an "increasingly dangerous and uncertain world, Canada is focused on attracting investments and deepening ties with "reliable partners."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2026.
By Alessia Passafiume | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.