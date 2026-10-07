Smith says voters' ability to fix errors in mail-in ballot packages show system works

Fix of 3,000 ballots shows system works: Smith
Fix of 3,000 ballots shows system works: Smith
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith listens to a question during a press conference at the Canadian Forces Base in Edmonton on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/James Maclennan
Writer

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the fact the provincial election authority is helping voters correct errors in about 3,000 mail-in ballot packages shows the system is working.

It comes after Elections Alberta announced those ballot packages were returned with either declaration forms missing or with other errors, like missing the required copies of identification.

At an unrelated news conference Wednesday, Smith said the ability for electors to correct the necessary documents in time for their vote to be counted shows Elections Alberta is managing the situation as expected.

“I think that's a sign the system works,” she said.

She and Elections Alberta also noted that the problematic ballot packages represent a small number of those that have been sent back by voters -- only 1.2 per cent of around 250,000.

Albertans are to vote on a series of questions on Oct. 19, including whether to stay in Canada or begin the process to hold a second, binding referendum on leaving Confederation.

Maia Hanrahan at Elections Alberta said in an email Wednesday they've contacted those whose packages had problems and are helping voters make the necessary fixes.

"Similar to an in-person voting experience where an election officer would assist the elector in making sure their information was correct and complete, that is what is happening with these special ballots – we are assisting electors in correcting their errors," Hanrahan wrote.

She said voters are able to provide the required information via email, but if they do not, their special ballots will be rejected.

"Already we have had many people respond and provide the required information."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2026.

By Lisa Johnson | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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