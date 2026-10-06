NDP, Conservative, Green leaders to debate on Oct. 14, 10 days before B.C. election
A date has been set for the only live and televised leaders' debate in the British Columbia provincial election.
The broadcast consortium including CBC, Global and CTV says in a joint release that the leadership debate will take place on Oct. 14, 10 days before the election, at a location yet to announced.
The debate will include New Democrat Leader David Eby, interim B.C. Conservative leader Lorne Doerkson and Greens Leader Emily Lowan, with OneBC's Dallas Brodie and CentreBC's Elenore Sturko not involved.
The consortium says the criteria for a party leader to qualify for the debate was agreed upon by all its members, but it did not immediately respond to a request for details.
The election takes place on Oct. 24 in 93 ridings across B.C., with the Conservatives fielding candidates in all ridings, the NDP in 92 and Greens in 73.
The campaign has centred on taxes and health care in recent days, with Eby's announcement of plans for a new income tax bracket for those making more than $1 million a year as well as other increases drawing the ire of both the Conservatives and the Greens, albeit for different reasons.
The Conservatives say the tax increase would drive away doctors looking to work in B.C. and worsen the health care labour crunch, while the Greens propose their own tax increase based on wealth rather than earnings.
The New Democrats say 96 per cent of B.C. residents would be unaffected by their proposed tax changes, and it's "the right thing" for higher earners to pay more when others are going through challenging times.
Meanwhile, OneBC says former Conservative legislator Brent Chapman and his wife, Kerry-Lynne Findlay, have been subjected to a “torrent of threats and abuse from insiders” in the lead-up to the election.
Chapman announced last month that he was joining OneBC to run as a candidate in the election after Findlay resigned as the Conservative party leader amid a caucus revolt.
But Chapman's name wasn’t on the final list of candidates released Sunday by Elections BC, and OneBC says in a statement that the party and Chapman mutually decided he wouldn’t run in Surrey South.
The statement says OneBC was excited to have Chapman join the team but the "strains of the last few months have been enormous."
Following weeks of division and defections, Findlay resigned as Conservative leader just days before NDP Leader David Eby called the snap election.
Findlay's resignation came less than four months after winning the party leadership, and OneBC's statement says "strong conservative values" are not acceptable to the appointed leaders of the rival Conservatives.
"Politics is important, but so is family and security," it says. "That is why we are grateful for (Chapman's) principled stance, but also in full support of his decision to step back at this time and wish him all the best."
OneBC emerged as a splinter group from the B.C. Conservatives shortly after the party came close to winning the last provincial election.
Party interim leader Brodie is running to retain her riding in Vancouver-Quilchena.
The party lacked the two members required for official status when the election was called because Chapman hadn't informed the Speaker or the clerk's office in time that he was changing parties.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2026.
By Wolfgang Depner | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.