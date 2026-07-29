Former Harper cabinet minister Chris Alexander to run for mayor of Toronto

Former federal politician to run for Toronto mayor
Former federal politician to run for Toronto mayor
Leadership candidate Chris Alexander speaks during the Conservative Party French language leadership debate, Tuesday, January 17, 2017 in Quebec City.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Writer

Former Conservative cabinet minister and ambassador to Afghanistan Chris Alexander is set to enter the race to become Toronto's next mayor.

A campaign spokesman says Alexander will officially register his campaign Wednesday morning.

The former member of Parliament for Ajax-Pickering says in a news release announcing his candidacy that Toronto gave him everything, but has been unnecessarily "standing still."

Alexander's campaign touches on several points such as bettering the city's economy, transit system, housing and infrastructure.

The release says detailed, costed proposals on the campaign’s five priorities would be shared in the coming weeks.

Alexander was the immigration minister in Stephen Harper's Conservative government from 2013 to 2015 and Canada's ambassador to Afghanistan between 2003 and 2005.

"I’m running because Toronto has been standing still for three years. A city with this much talent, strength and potential should not be underperforming, and it doesn’t have to be," Alexander said in the news release late Tuesday.

"At our best, we are a city of great achievements. With vision and teamwork, we can get back on that track, and I believe we will."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2026.

— By Aaron Sousa in Edmonton

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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