Fraud scheme linked to more than $100,000 in unpaid Highway 407 tolls: Peel police

Fraud linked to $100k in unpaid 407 tolls: police
Fraud linked to $100k in unpaid 407 tolls: police
A Peel Regional Police logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Writer

Four people have been charged in an alleged fraud scheme that Peel regional police say has been linked to more than $100,000 in unpaid Highway 407 ETR tolls.

Police say they have also recovered 10 stolen vehicles in the investigation dubbed Project Octane.

Investigators say the case examined allegations involving vehicle registrations, licence plates and the use of documents submitted in connection with transactions at Service Ontario.

They say the plates were found to be registered to fake companies, allowing users to evade accountability while accumulating significant toll and parking fees.

The accused collectively face multiple fraud and forgery-related charges.

Police say their investigation continues and anyone with information about the case is urged to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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