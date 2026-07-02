Quebec Premier Fréchette says she will run in Trois-Rivières in October election

Fréchette announces run in Trois-Rivières
Fréchette announces run in Trois-Rivières
Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette and Minister of Labour and current representative of Trois-Rivières Jean Boulet embrace, after announcing that she will run in the Trois-Rivières riding for the upcoming Quebec election, in Trois-Rivières, Que., on Thursday, July 2, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov The Canadian Press
Writer

Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette has confirmed she is switching ridings and will run to represent her hometown of Trois-Rivières, Que., in the fall general election.

Fréchette told a gathering today she'll compete in the Trois-Rivières riding vacated by Labour Minister Jean Boulet, who has announced he's leaving politics.

The premier was introduced by her partner, Guy Nadeau, who said he'd be taking a leave of absence from the finance world to support her.

Fréchette has represented the Sanguinet riding south of Montreal since 2022. 

But she said she wanted to run in her hometown, where she was born and lived until the end of her junior college years. 

Trois-Rivières is considered a bellwether riding, and poll aggregator Qc125 suggested the Parti Québécois held a narrow lead there ahead of Fréchette's announcement.  

The election is expected to take place on Oct. 5, 2026.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2026. 

By Pierre Saint-Arnaud | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, June 30 are out and there's a $10 million jackpot

You could be a winner!

This beautiful town steps from 3 blue-water beaches is one of Ontario's best spots to live

You can spend your days by the lake.

7 easy Toronto day trips I'd choose over spending another day downtown (from a local)

Get in, loser, it's summer 🚗

This little Ontario harbour town is perched on the 'sixth great lake' and it's a summer gem

Water views and ice cream cones await!

Northern lights are forecast to be visible in most parts of Canada tonight

You don't need a telescope to see the aurora.

NAV Canada is hiring air traffic controllers in these cities and you can make up to $207,000

You get paid a salary during training.

Carney to join Smith for Alberta oil pipeline update in Calgary today

PM to join Smith for pipeline update

RCMP arrest two after raid at alleged migrant smuggling stash house in Montreal

RCMP raid suspected Montreal migrant stash house

19 products I buy at Costco every month that save me money

A few name-brand items are actually cheaper than Kirkland Signature.

Ambassador says Carney's Davos speech is being put into practice at UN

Lametti: Carney's Davos vision taking shape at UN