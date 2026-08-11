You can see Simple Plan & Smash Mouth at Gatineau's Hot Air Balloon Fest in September
Five days of concerts, rides, food trucks, more.
There's always that point near the end of the season when you realize there are only so many weekends left to squeeze as much sun-filled fun as possible.
For anyone not quite ready to let summer go, the Hot Air Balloon Fest is bringing five days full of concerts, activities and dozens of spectacular balloons to Gatineau from September 2 to 6.
Taking place just 10 minutes away from Ottawa at La Baie Park, major acts like Simple Plan, Half Moon Run and Smash Mouth will take the stage while more than 20 hot air balloons fill the sky during morning and evening hours, if weather permits.
Hot air balloons at sunrise.Courtesy of Dominic Charette
But the festival has a lineup that goes way beyond music. Families can spend the day exploring amusement rides, inflatable games, mini golf, taking part in a scavenger hunt or unwinding in the dedicated Chill Zone with games.
There'll also be a funky silent disco, fireworks and even a wrestling gala throughout the festival.
When it's time to refuel, over 30 food trucks will be serving plenty of options, making it easy to turn your visit into a full-day outing.
The whole festival is designed to be family-friendly, so kiddos 10 and under get in for free. General admission is only $80 per person for all five days, with the best ticket prices available while current pricing lasts. Amusement rides require an additional access pass.
With so many unique ways to enjoy the final stretch of the season, the Hot Air Balloon Fest is shaping up to be the one last adventure to give summer a proper sendoff.
Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Fest (FMG)
FMG 2026 lineup.Courtesy of Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Fest
Price: Only $80 per person for five days, with the current ticket price saving you $10 before the next pricing tier. Kids 10 and under get in free. An additional access pass is required for amusement rides.
When: September 2-6, 2026
Address: La Baie Park - 988, rue Saint-Louis, Gatineau, QC
Why you need to go: See more than 20 hot air balloons fill the sky, catch major live performances, explore 20+ amusement rides, check out over 30 food trucks and enjoy family-friendly activities, fireworks and more.