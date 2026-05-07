Gatineau police investigate murder-suicide

Gatineau police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Hull apartment
Gatineau police investigate murder-suicide
A Gatineau Police Service vehicle is shown on Thursday, April 10, 2014.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

Gatineau police say a 34-year-old man appears to have killed his 30-year-old partner before taking his own life on Wednesday morning in the Hull sector. 

Gatineau police say they were called around 2 a.m. to an apartment on Laurier Street, where a possible early-stage fire was reported inside the unit. 

Upon arrival, officers found two unconscious people on the fourth floor; both were pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police confirmed in a news release that the incident is being treated as a murder-suicide. 

More than 20 residents were forced to leave their homes in the building and assisted by the Red Cross. 

Police say it sent forensic teams to examine the scene.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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