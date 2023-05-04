You Can Get Free Birthday Food At These 17 Restaurants & Make Your Day More Special Than Ever
It's so much food you'll feel like you just came out from a feast! 🥳
Your birthday is a special occasion worth celebrating in the best way possible every year, and many restaurants in the country couldn’t agree more, so they open their doors with a surprise ready for you. As part of the daily festivities, you can visit several spots in your area to get free food that will make this jubilee more special than ever.
Whether you're looking for a sweet treat, a morning wake-up coffee, or a savory snack — or the three — there are many different places you can go to that will make sure you get a yummy freebie on your day.
With that in mind, here are 17 restaurants in the United States that offer free food on your birthday:
The Cheesecake Factory
The Cheesecake Factory recently introduced its rewards program under the name of Cheesecake Rewards, and one part of the perks of being part of this initiative is that you can get a complimentary slice of cheesecake on your birthday.
The rewards program is currently only available at Chicago, IL, and Houston, TX, restaurants.
There is no fee to register for Cheesecake Rewards.
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A gives all of their Chick-fil-A One members receive a yummy treat on the day of their birthday.
Joining the program is free of charge, and you can register at any time to start earning points and redeeming your birthday item.
Those under the CFA One program can receive their choice of a Chocolate Chunk Cookie or a Chocolate Fudge Brownie. CFA One Silver members have the option to choose from a Chocolate Chunk Cookie, a Chocolate Fudge Brownie, a Small Milkshake, a Small Frosted Lemonade, a Small Frosted Coffee, a Small Icedream Cone, or a Small Icedream Cup.
Users under CFA One Red can receive either a grilled or regular sandwich or 8-count or 12-count nuggets. Finally, those with the CFA One Signature perks can enjoy a choice of entrée.
Chipotle
Chipotle won’t forget about you on your birthday.
The Mexican grill restaurant chain offers a freebie on your special day when you register for the Chipotle Rewards. You can start earning points and redeeming gifts for free.
Corner Bakery
Corner Bakery will make your special day a little sweeter with a free bakery item on your birthday. All you need to do is download the Corner Bakery Rewards App on your smartphone and register to redeem your gift.
Crumbl Cookies
If you love a good — or a few — cookie, Crumbl Cookies might be the perfect option to indulge in something sweet during your birthday, and it’s even better if it’s free.
By registering for the chain’s Crumbl Loyalty program, you can get a free cookie during this special date every year.
Dairy Queen
One of the most popular items Dairy Queen offers customers is their signature Blizzard treat, and you can enjoy one for free on your birthday. You’ll just have to register for DQ Blizzard Fan Club, and you’ll be good to get this frozen dessert during your celebration.
IHOP
IHOP also joins the birthday celebrations by giving away free pancakes. You can get the special birthday treat by signing up for the chain’s rewards program known as International Bank of Pancakes, and voila! You’ll start enjoying this buttery dish as soon as you enter any restaurant’s location.
Krispy Kreme
Adding to the sweet treats, Krispy Kreme will also give you a free item that you can redeem at any time during your birthday month. In order to get this perk, you’ll need to register for the Krispy Kreme Rewards program, and you’ll be set.
McDonald's
By joining the MyMcDonald’s Rewards and downloading the app, McDonald’s will give you free medium fries on your birthday. It’s the perfect savory snack after eating all that sweet cake on your special day!
Panera Bread
Panera Bread is also on the list of restaurants that celebrate your birthday. By signing up for the MyPanera rewards program, you can get a free birthday treat to continue the celebration. Be careful you add your correct date when you register, as the chain won’t let you edit any mistakes after you submit the information.
Pizza Hut
Each year, during your birthday, Pizza Hut makes sure to make this day a little bit more special by giving you a free treat. All you have to do is register for the chain’s Hut Rewards, and you’ll be able to redeem your gift.
Peet's Coffee
Peet’s Coffee makes your morning coffee way better by giving you 25 points you can redeem on your birthday and maybe add an extra espresso shot to that much-needed A.M. drink. You’ll need to register for the coffee shop’s Peetnik Rewards so you can start enjoying your perks right away.
Smashburger
You can get bonus birthday gifts when you register for Smashburger’s Smashrewards. What a better — and savory — way to celebrate!
Starbucks
Starbucks has your back if you need coffee or even food. By signing up for Starbucks Rewards, you’ll receive a complimentary handcrafted beverage, a food item, or a bottled beverage. It’s important to note that this reward is only available on the day of your birthday.
Taco Bell
If you’re craving something both sweet and refreshing on your birthday, you can visit your Taco Bell location, and they’ll give you a regular Mountain Dew Baja Blast Freeze for free. You’ll need to register for the Taco Bell Rewards program in order to redeem this freebie.
Wingstop
By joining The Club, Wingstop gives their rewards program members a free birthday gift every year. Joining the program is free of charge, and you can enjoy a special treat on the chain during your birthday celebration.
Yogurtland
If you’re a frozen yogurt aficionado, Yogurtland will spoil you on your birthday with a free treat! All you need to do is register for their Real Rewards program, and you’ll enjoy an icy and sweet moment on your special day.