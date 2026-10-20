Yes, you can still get your favourite summer produce long after the season ends — here's how
Winter, who?
The arrival of sweater weather sadly means saying bye to one of the best parts of summer — the bountiful farmers markets, filled with fresh, locally grown produce.
But just because the patios have been packed away and you're digging out your boots, it doesn't mean you have to give up on iconic summery fruits and veggies like vine-ripened tomatoes, juicy strawberries and crisp lettuce.
You're familiar with President's Choice (PC) — the in-house grocery brand you see in stores under the Loblaw umbrella. Well, they have been working with greenhouse growers to stock your local grocery store with the taste of summer all year round.
And Canadians seem to be pretty into it. According to Mintel, 77% of Canadian consumers agree that growing produce in climate-controlled greenhouses in Canada is a good idea (Source: Mintel Reports Canada, Fruits and Vegetables, 2026).
Colourful President’s Choice Mixiany Cherry TomatoesCourtesy of President's Choice
Protected from the weather and with the light, water and temperature dialled in just right, PC's greenhouse-grown Mixiany Cherry Tomatoes On The Vine are produced using a vine-ripening technique that allows the plant to fully nourish the tomato before they are picked — resulting in an enhanced aroma, rich flavour and often sweeter taste.
Whether you're tossing them in a salad, roasting them or snacking on them one by one and enjoying that crisp "pop," they're plump little bites of summer that you can get all year round, thanks to the near-perfect growing conditions inside the greenhouse.
Fresh strawberries picked straight from the vine.Courtesy of President's Choice
Likewise, PC's greenhouse-grown strawberries (grown in Canada, including Leamington, ON, aka "the greenhouse capital of North America") grow up sweet and juicy, well outside their usual growing season, so you can still enjoy them on your French toast while the snow tumbles past your window.
Fresh greenhouse grown lettuceCourtesy of President's Choice
Then, there are multiple varieties of lettuce that you can pick up, crisp and leafy, just like the ones at the farmers market in mid-July. And because the Live Lettuce Trio is sold with their roots still attached, it helps to maximize the flavour, maintain freshness, and prolong shelf life.
The whole reason this is possible is the combination of expertise and modern agricultural innovation across North America. By growing produce year-round in protected greenhouse environments, PC and the growers they work with can offer the quality and consistency people are looking for in their fresh produce.
Fresh, juicy tomatoes on the vine. Courtesy of President's Choice
It also means that you can continue to support growers even when the traditional growing season wraps up and the farmers markets wind down.
So, the next time you're bundled up against the cold and craving something that tastes a little more like patio season, you might not have to look as far as you think thanks to PC's greenhouse-grown produce.