Liberals announce national food strategy meant to expand choice, lower prices

Liberal food plan promises choice, lower prices
Liberal food plan promises choice, lower prices
A customer looks for produce at a grocery store in Ottawa, on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

The Liberal government has announced a national food strategy aimed at giving Canadians greater access to locally produced fruit, vegetables and other fresh items at lower prices.

The plan outlined today is intended to change the way food is bought, sold, transported and distributed in Canada to better support farmers, small independent players and consumers.

It includes $1 billion for infrastructure — including food terminals and hubs — to help independent grocers compete with large retailers by making it easier for them to buy from farmers and food processors.

The government promises initiatives to help small- and medium-sized processors modernize and increase productivity so they can compete in the global marketplace while attracting investment from major manufacturers.

Ottawa has also earmarked $750 million for greenhouses and hydroponics to expand year-round Canadian production of fruits and vegetables, including in rural and northern communities.

The government also plans to speed up approvals for seeds, feed, fertilizers and veterinary products, and to reduce backlogs that slow down the system.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2026.

By Jim Bronskill | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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