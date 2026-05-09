Québec solidaire weighing priorities, including wealth tax and public grocery stores

Québec solidaire debating priorities at congress
Quebec's leftist sovereigntist party wants to restore affordability through public grocery stores, a wealth tax and raising the minimum wage.
Québec solidaire has said it is drawing inspiration from New York City’s democratic socialist mayor, Zohran Mamdani.
Alejandra Zaga Mendez, Québec solidaire’s economy critic, said it’s crucial to push against what she calls grocery chains' abusive pricing.
Party members are debating priorities this weekend at its annual congress ahead of the general election scheduled for October.
Some 350 members are gathered in Montreal today to adopt positions on the cost of living, affordability and wealth redistribution.
Health, education, housing and the environment are also on the agenda.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2026.
By Erika Morris | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.