Can Québec solidaire broaden appeal?

Québec solidaire holds weekend convention with uphill battle to broaden appeal
Can Québec solidaire broaden appeal?
Quebec Solidaire co-spokesperson Ruba Ghazal, left, lifts Sol Zanetti’s arm as a symbol of victory after Zanetti was voted as new co-spokesperson in Quebec City, on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Karoline Boucher
Writer

The annual convention of Quebec's leftist sovereigntist party starts tonight in Montreal with five months to go before the Oct. 5 election.

Québec solidaire is positioning itself as the only true option for Quebec's progressives.

With 11 of 125 seats, Quebec solidaire is polling behind the Parti Québécois, Liberals, Coalition Avenir Québec and Conservatives.

Poll aggregator Qc125.com says the party would drop to seven seats if an election were held today.

Ruba Ghazal, Quebec solidaire spokesperson — the party doesn't have traditional leaders — says the housing crisis, the environment, affordability, health and gender equality are on the agenda for the convention that ends Sunday.

Analysts say it will be an uphill battle for the sovereigntist party to broaden its appeal outside urban centres.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2026.

By Erika Morris | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

10 things I would never buy at Dollarama no matter how cheap they are

Learn from my mistakes 👎

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, May 5 are out and there's a $65 million jackpot

Check your tickets to see if you're a winner!

3 people isolating in Canada after hantavirus ship outbreak

3 Canadians isolating at home after hantavirus ship outbreak, government says

This dreamy lake destination with silky shores and beach towns is Ontario's 'best' spot to live

It's home to "bright turquoise waters" and cozy villages.

Conservatives propose parental leave reforms

Conservatives propose parental leave EI reforms

This Ontario restaurant was just named the best in Canada and it's a countryside oasis

Time to make some reservations!

I compared croissants from Costco, Walmart, and No Frills — there's a clear winner

Get your croissants here! 🥐

9 of the best Toronto restaurants that should be on every visitor's list in 2026

Take it from a local, and eat here.👇

Here's what to know about hantavirus in Canada

Worried about hantavirus? Take precautions when opening cottages, sheds, PHAC expert advises

I left Toronto and here are 7 reasons why it was the best decision ever

I'm not trying to hate, but...