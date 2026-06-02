Poilievre says Quebec separatism was 'wiped out' under Tories. Polls say otherwise.

Poilievre claims Quebec separatism was wiped out
Poilievre claims Quebec separatism was wiped out
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre makes comments to journalists as members of the federal cabinet begin their weekly meeting nearby, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says support for Quebec separatism was "wiped out" under Stephen Harper's government but polls show the movement has had steady support for decades.

The Tory leader insists separatist sentiment in both Alberta and Quebec is being driven by the Liberals and their policies. 

Bloc Québécois House leader Christine Normandin pointed out that Quebec elected a Parti Québécois government in 2012 while the federal Conservatives were in office.

Normandin says Poilievre appears to be trying to dodge questions about what would constitute a clear majority in the Alberta separation referendum. 

She's putting forward a bill in the House of Commons today to repeal the Clarity Act, the legislation that gives the House the power to decide whether a proposed referendum question on separation is clear and whether a clear majority voted in favour of it.

Poilievre was asked repeatedly today what he thinks of the Clarity Act, and would not answer. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2026.

By Sarah Ritchie | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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