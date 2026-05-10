Québec solidaire proposes an inflation-linked cap on rent increases

Québec solidaire wants to cap rent increase
Québec solidaire members adopted a motion on Sunday that would apply if the party were to form government, to support a cap on rent increases tied to inflation as the party wraps up its convention in Montreal.
Delegates argue that an inflation-linked cap would better balance tenant protections and housing stability.
The party has made housing a central issue, focusing on affordability and tenant protections.
Members also unanimously backed measures to expand housing for vulnerable people, including women fleeing violence, people experiencing homelessness, and Indigenous communities.
Housing affordability has become a major political issue across Canada as rents continue to rise in many cities.
Members are also debating proposals on the environment and Quebec independence before the convention concludes.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2026.
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