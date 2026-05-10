Québec solidaire wants to cap rent increase

Québec solidaire proposes an inflation-linked cap on rent increases
Québec solidaire wants to cap rent increase
Quebec Solidaire delegates vote at the party's convention in Montreal, Saturday, May 9, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Writer

Québec solidaire members adopted a motion on Sunday that would apply if the party were to form government, to support a cap on rent increases tied to inflation as the party wraps up its convention in Montreal.

Delegates argue that an inflation-linked cap would better balance tenant protections and housing stability.

The party has made housing a central issue, focusing on affordability and tenant protections.

Members also unanimously backed measures to expand housing for vulnerable people, including women fleeing violence, people experiencing homelessness, and Indigenous communities.

Housing affordability has become a major political issue across Canada as rents continue to rise in many cities.

Members are also debating proposals on the environment and Quebec independence before the convention concludes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

This Toronto park is over 20 times bigger than Central Park and it's a dreamy spot for a stroll

Lace up your shoes!

This Ontario spot with quaint towns and crystal lakes is one of Canada's best summer getaways

It's a road trip from Toronto.

This breathtaking Ontario waterfall is the best alternative to Niagara Falls, readers say

Have you seen this majestic natural wonder?

This little Ontario village with cobblestone streets and cozy shops is like a trip to Europe

It's a road trip from Toronto.

This turquoise Ontario beach with 'Mediterranean energy' was named among the best in the world

You can enjoy "turquoise shallows and sun-warmed limestone."

Canada's 'most beautiful village' is in Ontario and it's a European-style gem with canal views

No passport required.

This hidden park near Ottawa has tiny waterfalls and scenic riverside trails

It's a great day-trip spot from the city. ☀️

The 'Grand Canyon of Canada' has towering waterfalls and 'spa-like' hot springs

Here's why you need to add it to your travel bucket list. ⛰️

9 unspoken Toronto truths that everyone who lives in the city just accepts

I don't make the rules, but who does?

12 weird things I noticed as a Vancouver newcomer that locals can't see

Toronto may be in the same country, but the two cities couldn't be more different...