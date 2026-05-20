Opposition, unions fear federal cuts could undermine food security

NDP, unions fear job cuts may affect food security
NDP, unions fear job cuts may affect food security
Curly leaf lettuce is harvested at an urban hydroponic vertical farm in Montreal on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Writer

New Democrats and several unions are warning that federal job cuts and research facility closures will put food safety and security at risk.

The federal government's website says it's planning to cut more than 650 jobs at Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, while the Agriculture Union says the government will cut about 600 more jobs at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada also said earlier this year it planned to close three research and development centres and four satellite research farms to trim costs.

Milton Dyck, national president of the Agriculture Union, says Canada’s food safety system is built on twin pillars of inspection and agricultural research — and both are now at risk.

Sean O'Reilly, president of the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada, recently told The Canadian Press that government savings can't come at the expense of protecting food safety.

NDP agriculture critic Gord Johns says the cuts are "risky," especially when Canadians are seeing skyrocketing food prices, instability from climate change and an increase in pressure on farmers and food systems.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2026. 

By Catherine Morrison | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Canada's most expensive grocery stores were ranked and this chain beat Loblaws

There are national chains and local retailers on the list.

The 'Seashell Capital of the World' is 3 hrs from Toronto and it's a white sand oasis

It's a dreamy spot for a vacation.

This dreamy Ontario town 'feels like Europe' and is sprinkled with charming shops and cafes

No passport required.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, May 19 are out and there's a $25 million jackpot

The jackpot has been won! 🚨

This Ontario gem is one of Canada's 'best' beach towns with 20 acres of powdery sand shores

It's a summer paradise.

17 Costco products that are worth buying even though I don't like shopping there

Sometimes the Costco prices just can't be beat!

5 major differences between Canadian and American tourists that I saw on my trip to Mexico

Here's my findings. 👀

Doug Ford is extending Ontario's alcohol service hours for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Ontario bars and restaurants could have 4 a.m. last calls for over a month this summer. 🍻

I​ moved to Toronto and locals don't realize these 9 things about their own city

Torontonians... bag milked is not a thing anywhere else!