Opposition, unions fear federal cuts could undermine food security
New Democrats and several unions are warning that federal job cuts and research facility closures will put food safety and security at risk.
The federal government's website says it's planning to cut more than 650 jobs at Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, while the Agriculture Union says the government will cut about 600 more jobs at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada also said earlier this year it planned to close three research and development centres and four satellite research farms to trim costs.
Milton Dyck, national president of the Agriculture Union, says Canada’s food safety system is built on twin pillars of inspection and agricultural research — and both are now at risk.
Sean O'Reilly, president of the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada, recently told The Canadian Press that government savings can't come at the expense of protecting food safety.
NDP agriculture critic Gord Johns says the cuts are "risky," especially when Canadians are seeing skyrocketing food prices, instability from climate change and an increase in pressure on farmers and food systems.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2026.
By Catherine Morrison | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.