Committee calls for reversal of agricultural research centre closures

Feds urged to save agriculture research centres
A House of Commons committee is recommending the government halt its decision to close agricultural research centres and experimental farm sites across Canada as part of its cost-cutting exercise.
Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada said earlier this year it planned to close three research and development centres and four satellite research farms.
The House of Commons agriculture and agri-food committee studied the impact of closures that include the Lacombe Research and Development Centre in Alberta, the Quebec Research and Development Centre, and the Nappan Experimental Farm in Nova Scotia.
The union representing workers warns the closures would cause lasting harm to employees, farmers, food security and Canada’s ability to respond to climate change.
The union is urging the government to heed the committee's call to stop the closures before May 23, when employees face potential layoffs.
The Canadian Press has reached out to the agriculture minister's office for comment but has not yet received a response.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2026.
By Catherine Morrison | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.