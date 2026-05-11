Feds reject call for radar site to remain farmland

Liberal government dismisses calls for radar site to remain as farmland
Feds reject call for radar site to remain farmland
Minister of National Defence David J. McGuinty rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, May 7, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Writer

The federal government is rejecting calls from some residents in southern Ontario to find other spots to set up its planned Arctic over-the-horizon radar installations.

Parliament has received a flurry of petitions criticizing National Defence for buying up plots of quality farmland near Barrie, Ont., for the new radar sites, and calling on Ottawa to preserve the land.

The federal government bought land in Clearview Township for a receiver site, and acreage for a transmitter site in Kawartha Lakes, upsetting local residents.

A government response tabled in Parliament says the project has complex and "inflexible" requirements for things like latitude and the distance between installations, and it has been unable to find other sites that could serve.

The government says the long-range radar will make detecting threats in Arctic airspace faster and easier and is rejecting calls to register the property under an agricultural trust.

Even though it will monitor Arctic airspace, the installations themselves must be built south of the 46th parallel and south of the Trans-Canada Highway.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2026.

By The Canadian Press | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

5 lessons I learned the hard way as an Ontarian who moved to small-town Prince Edward Island

Going from Toronto streets to P.E.I beaches is a BIG culture shock.

This Toronto park is over 20 times bigger than Central Park and it's a dreamy spot for a stroll

Lace up your shoes!

This turquoise Ontario beach with 'Mediterranean energy' was named among the best in the world

You can enjoy "turquoise shallows and sun-warmed limestone."

This little Ontario village with cobblestone streets and cozy shops is like a trip to Europe

It's a road trip from Toronto.

Ontario's 'most luxurious' white sand beach is a summer oasis just a road trip from Toronto

It's like a mini trip to the tropics.

This quaint town near Toronto with rolling hills and lilac-lined paths feels like a storybook

It's the cutest spot for a day trip.

Canada's longest suspension footbridge is in Ontario and it takes you 600 ft across a canyon

It's reopening soon!

The 'Grand Canyon of Canada' has towering waterfalls and 'spa-like' hot springs

Here's why you need to add it to your travel bucket list. ⛰️

This Ontario spot is one of the world's top 10 'lesser-known' destinations to visit in 2026

You can enjoy a summer escape without the crowds.

Canada's summer forecast says most places will be warmer than normal except for these spots

Some parts of the country will get "widespread heat" this summer.