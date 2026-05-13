Carney to unveil clean energy strategy

Carney expected to unveil long-awaited clean electricity strategy
Carney to unveil clean energy strategy
Prime Minister Mark Carney takes part in an announcement in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to announce his long-awaited clean electricity strategy Thursday, after pledging to double the capacity of Canada's power grid by 2050.

The prime minister's itinerary says he will announce "a new agenda" to deliver clean, affordable and reliable energy for Canadians at 10 a.m. ET.

Government officials are set to hold a briefing earlier Thursday morning to outline technical aspects of the government's plan.

Carney said in late March that the announcement was imminent.

In the spring economic update on April 28 the government said it was planning to release a "discussion paper" to seek input from provinces and territories on how to modernize the grid.

Demand for electricity in Canada is soaring with multiple new requirements including from electric vehicles, data centres and defence industrial production.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2026.

-With files from Nick Murray

By Catherine Morrison | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

These government of Canada jobs with CSIS in BC, Ontario and Quebec pay up to $137,000

You can get hired without a university degree!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, May 12 are out and there's a $15 million jackpot

New $100,000 Maxplus prizes have been won!

Ontario's summer forecast calls for warm temperatures but some places will be cooler

It won't be a hot summer for the entire province.

This Lotto 6/49 winner woke up to a notification that he won the $5 million jackpot

"I thought it was a mistake."

Judge quashes Alberta separation petition

Judge quashes Alberta separation petition in favour of First Nations

I recently moved away and I need to be honest about Canada's tipping culture

Having worked in restaurants, I've seen both sides 🫣

WestJet is hiring for these jobs at Canadian airports that get you travel perks

Even if you don't have to travel for work, you get these travel perks! ✈️

MP calls on Canadians to fill out census

MP calls on Canadians to fill out census as some express privacy concerns

What we know about hantavirus so far

What we know about hantavirus now that people linked to outbreak are back in Canada

Feds extending contracts of 750 pay centre workers

Government extends contracts of 750 pay centre workers to manage job cuts