Carney expected to unveil long-awaited clean electricity strategy

Carney to unveil clean energy strategy
Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to announce his long-awaited clean electricity strategy Thursday, after pledging to double the capacity of Canada's power grid by 2050.
The prime minister's itinerary says he will announce "a new agenda" to deliver clean, affordable and reliable energy for Canadians at 10 a.m. ET.
Government officials are set to hold a briefing earlier Thursday morning to outline technical aspects of the government's plan.
Carney said in late March that the announcement was imminent.
In the spring economic update on April 28 the government said it was planning to release a "discussion paper" to seek input from provinces and territories on how to modernize the grid.
Demand for electricity in Canada is soaring with multiple new requirements including from electric vehicles, data centres and defence industrial production.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2026.
-With files from Nick Murray
By Catherine Morrison | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.