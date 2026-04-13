Clean energy groups call for East-West grid connections, investments in renewables

Clean energy groups call for East-West grid
A coalition of clean energy groups is calling on Ottawa to connect the country through a grid powered by renewable energy.
The David Suzuki Foundation says Canada is facing an energy affordability crisis, while demand for energy is set to expand in the coming decades. The foundation and 15 allied organizations say the solution to that crisis is investing in clean energy by upgrading the existing grid and connecting it between provinces and territories.
They say a revamped and expanded clean energy grid will deliver more jobs and improve Canada's energy independence, while saving people money on their energy bills.
"Through a clean, connected Canadian grid, we can deliver affordable energy, create tens of thousands of good union jobs and build a stable economy for generations to come," said Stephen Thomas, the clean energy manager of the David Suzuki Foundation.
"Canada’s long-term prosperity depends on accelerating the shift to clean energy — not clinging to volatile fossil fuels. The time has come for the federal government to walk the talk and invest with partners in a nation-building clean electricity."
Prime Minister Mark Carney has repeatedly promised a clean energy strategy to double the capacity of Canada's power grid, but its introduction has been delayed.
He said in early February his government would introduce it "in the coming weeks," and that it would enable Canadians to adopt low-carbon technologies like electric vehicles. On March 26, Carney said the strategy would be delivered the following week and would include nuclear, hydro, other renewables, and "a bit of gas."
The strategy has not yet materialized and his office has not explained why.
Melina Laboucan-Massimo of Sacred Earth says the country needs a co-ordinated, national clean energy strategy that strengthens environmental protection and includes Indigenous governance.
"Prime Minister Mark Carney has vowed to lead the country through the converging affordability, climate and geopolitical crises. History doesn't remember leaders who managed decline. It remembers those who chose transformation," Laboucan-Massimo said.
"Prime minister, this is your opportunity to be that leader."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2026.
By Alessia Passafiume | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.