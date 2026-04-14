CSIS is hiring for these jobs in Toronto and you don't need a university or college degree

There aren't many experience requirements.

Canadian Security Intelligence Service sign at building in ottawa

Canadian Security Intelligence Service sign.

Avery Friedlander | Narcity
Senior Writer

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is hiring for a few jobs in Toronto.

You don't need to have a degree or diploma from a university or college.

Also, there aren't a lot of experience requirements for these positions with the federal security and intelligence agency.

But you must be eligible to receive an Enhanced Top Secret security clearance, which involves a security interview, a polygraph, and a background investigation with credit and financial verifications.

So, if you're looking for work, here are the CSIS jobs in Toronto that you can apply for right now.

Fleet Assistant

Salary: $46,772 to $56,892

Company: CSIS

Location: Toronto, Ottawa, Burnaby and Gatineau

Who Should Apply: You must have a high school diploma and at least three years of experience driving motor vehicles in various weather conditions with a valid and permanent Canadian driver's license.

Also, you need experience in data entry and scheduling appointments, working with managers and employees at all levels, and providing client services.

You must be able to lift, carry, push and/or pull a minimum of 45 pounds and maintain the physical demands of the position.

Also, you need to be willing to work outside of core hours on occasion and sometimes on short notice.

A valid and permanent Canadian driver's license, which is a G license in Ontario, is required for this job.

The closing date is Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

Apply On CSIS Careers

Administrative Assistant

Salary: $52,392 to $63,716

Company: CSIS

Location: Toronto, Ottawa, Burnaby and Montreal

Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma and years of experience or college diploma in a field of study related to the position and year of experience.

Also, you must have experience in:

  • performing general administrative duties
  • providing service to internal or external clients/general public
  • using a variety of software, including word processing, email, database and spreadsheet applications

You need to maintain a valid and permanent Canadian driver's license for the duration of employment in the position based in Toronto. A permanent license in Ontario is a G license.

The closing date is Saturday, June 6, 2026.

Apply On CSIS Careers

Fleet Administrator

Salary: $68,552 to $83,389

Company: CSIS

Location: Toronto and Gatineau

Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma and years of experience or a college certificate or diploma in a related field (administration, management, business, trades, etc.) and two years of experience.

That experience must be in client service delivery and administrative support.

Also, you need to have experience creating and editing documents and spreadsheets for tracking purposes and providing advice to employees and managers.

You must be able to lift, carry, push and/or pull a minimum of 67 pounds, and maintain the physical demands of the job.

You need to be willing to work outside of core hours on occasion and sometimes on short notice.

A valid and permanent full Canadian driver's license is required for the duration of employment in this position. That's a G license in Ontario.

The closing date is Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

Apply On CSIS Careers

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

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  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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