Guelph police seek help identifying people caught on videos of rowdy homecoming party

Guelph cops seek to ID people in homecoming videos
Guelph cops seek to ID people in homecoming videos
University of Guelph signage is shown in Guelph, Ont., is shown on Friday, March 24, 2017.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hannah Yoon
Writer

Police are asking for the public's help to identify people seen in videos of a rowdy homecoming celebration near the University of Guelph that investigators said led to vandalism and put others in danger.  

Guelph police have posted on their website images of seven people who appeared in social media videos of the chaotic scene last Saturday. 

Police have said that the unsanctioned gathering was "significantly larger" than similar events in recent years and officers were dealing with objects being thrown, people climbing buildings, as well as shoplifting and vandalism at nearby businesses.

The University of Guelph said it was "deeply disappointed" by what happened and pledged to prevent such incidents in the future.

Police say they continue to review video footage and other evidence to identify those responsible and lay more charges if needed, after charging several people with criminal and provincial offences on the weekend.

They are also asking anyone who was injured and required medical treatment to come forward, as well as anyone whose property was damaged during the street party.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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