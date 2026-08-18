B.C.'s provincial health officer to hold news conference amid wildfire smoke warnings

Henry to hold news conference amid smoke warnings
Henry to hold news conference amid smoke warnings
B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update about the hantavirus during a news conference in the press theatre at the legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday May 11, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Writer

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is set to hold a news conference today as much of the southern half of the province remains blanketed in wildfire smoke.

The news conference will also include Emergency Management Minister Kelly Greene and Forests Minister Ravi Parmar.

Orange and yellow air quality warnings cover a large swath of the province, as major fires burn near Boston Bar and in the Cariboo and Okanagan regions.

More than 120 wildfires are burning across B.C., including blazes that have destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands to flee.

Agriculture Minister Lana Popham says British Columbians should support businesses affected by the fires.

She says this is the most important time of the year for businesses that have instead faced evacuations, road closures, smoke and other disruptions to operations.

"As families, workers and small businesses in Summerland and across the Okanagan continue to respond to and recover from wildfires and evacuations, British Columbians have a simple way to show their support for affected farmers: look for local and to buy B.C.," Popham said in a statement Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Ontario is home to Canada's prettiest town and it's steps from 3 blue-water beaches

It's a dreamy spot to visit this summer.

This breathtaking beach 2.5 hrs from Toronto has powdery white sand shores with Bahamas vibes

No plane ticket needed!

7 lessons I learned the hard way as an Ontarian who moved to Vancouver

Know before you go!

7 of the worst parts of dating in Toronto that single girls in the city will relate to

#1? The men.

This $41 train from Toronto takes you to a mini Venice with sparkling waters and historic charm

No car (or flight) needed.

I moved away from Canada and these are the things nobody warned me I'd miss

Some of these really caught me off guard.

Canada is home to the most European city in North America and it's like stepping into France

Get a taste of Europe, minus the international flight. ✈️

I've dated in Montreal and Toronto and I wasn't prepared for how different they are

One has a better personality, the other has a five-year plan. Choose your fighter. 🌹

Old Age Security payments are putting up to $827 in bank accounts and mailboxes in August

You can get money faster with direct deposit.

The ultimate guide to the CNE: Tickets, hours, discounts and what to know before you go

It's the best way to end the summer. 🎡