Here's How Kraft Dinner Can Take Your Afternoon Snack To A New Level
It's your snack dream come true! 🧀
As a beloved Canadian icon, many see KD as a full meal — after all, “Dinner” is literally in its name. But on those days when your packed lunch just didn’t quite hit the spot, or your late-night cravings hit hard, KD Cups have got your back with a speedy microwave cook time of just 3.5 minutes. No more hangry waits! Here's the mouthwatering lineup of flavours: Original, Three Cheese, Jalapeño, Spicy Buffalo, and Poutine — perfect for any snack craving, at any time of the day. So, whether it's an afternoon emergency or a midnight snack attack, grab a KD Cup and let the deliciousness take over!
But hold on, it gets even more exciting!
Some lucky participants will get their hands on a custom KD Cup with their suggested name printed right on it. All you have to do is head over to the website listed below and replace the word "Dinner" with your favourite snacking occasion for a chance to win.
Kraft Afternoon Snack Cups
When: Ends on July 9, 2023
Where: Participants located in Canada only, excluding Quebec
Why You Need To Enter: Picture this: Poutine, Jalapeño, and Three Cheese flavours that are guaranteed to make your taste buds dance with joy. By entering our awesome sweepstakes, you could score yourself a personalized KD Cup designed exclusively for you. Show off your snack game and submit your ultimate KD Cups snack ideas!