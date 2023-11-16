Here's How You Can Help Protect The Future Of Canadian Summers For Everyone
Simple steps to save Canadian summers!
Remember when summer meant beach days, camping, and roasting marshmallows over a fire? Summers in Canada are evolving, and it's not what it used to be due to campfire bans and smoke-polluted skies, becoming more common with each passing year. Kids are missing out on toasting marshmallows due to campfire bans and smoky skies triggering asthma. The culprit? Growing emissions, especially from the oil and gas sector, are fuelling wildfires, threatening not only the quality of our summers but also people's livelihoods and the vast wildlife across the country. It’s why Sierra Club Canada, along with dozens of other environmental organizations are raising the alarm before it’s too late.
The connection is undeniable – more emissions mean more intense fires, putting our immediate future at risk. But hold tight; there's a potential solution in the works! A new policy is under consideration to curb the environmental impact of oil and gas emissions, aiming to bring back the summers we once knew. However, there's a narrow window to shape this policy before it's unveiled just before November 30. Without any action, wildfire seasons will worsen, risking our summers for future generations.
Sierra Club Canada Foundation
With 7 in 10 Canadians supporting a fair emissions cap, it's possible for Canadians to come together and ensure that as many Cabinet Ministers as possible hear directly from constituents, demanding nothing less than a fair and robust emissions cap. This collective call to action could be the catalyst needed for Cabinet Ministers to stand up for this cause. By acting now, the decisions made can shape a future where the environment is prioritized over short-term gains.
As the end of November fast approaches, you can raise your voice for a summer that's more than just a distant memory. You can make a difference by taking a minute out of your day to visit their website and let your voice be heard.