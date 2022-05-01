Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sponsored Content

Here’s Why Belgian Moon Chose To Make Their Latest Pints Completely Undrinkable

They're a different kind of refreshing.

Staff Writer, Studio
Here’s Why Belgian Moon Chose To Make Their Latest Pints Completely Undrinkable
@belgian_moon | Instagram, @faelfrancois | Instagram

Before the WFH life took over, your space was probably your go-to for resting, relaxing and hosting loved ones. But since your dining table started doubling as your desk, it may no longer feel like somewhere you can truly disconnect.

That’s why Belgian Moon is encouraging you to reclaim your space and make your house a home again by creating a new six-pack unlike any other.

Dubbed "Undrinkable Pints," the set of paints — inspired by Belgian Moon's signature palette — is here to motivate Canadians to give their places a much-needed boost.

Leave it to "a beer made brighter" to bring a bit of colour back into your world!

Using the principles of chromatherapy, a certified colour therapist chose the kit’s six mood-enhancing hues: Midnight Blue, Lunar Blue, Brewer’s Oats, Valencia Orange, Golden Wheat and Orbit Yellow.

Midnight Blue is a deep and calming colour that'll help you clear your mind as you update your space. It's perfect for a reading nook or as an accent anywhere to help you get in the zone.

Lunar Blue is a little bit lighter, both in shade and ambiance, to evoke feelings of optimism, hope and peace.

Brewer’s Oats is a creamy off-white that proves fresh beginnings can start from anywhere. It'll give you the clean slate you deserve, wherever you need it.

Valencia Orange is inspired by Belgian Moon's citrus notes to help spark joy and get you moving. This uplifting colour fits right into any dedicated workout space.

Orbit Yellow is a bright, happy colour that'll encourage you to tackle any challenge life throws your way. It’s just the thing for elevating your entryway so you can take on the world every time you step outside.

And finally, for those seeking growth and abundance, Golden Wheat is the ultimate final touch for knobs and accent pieces.

@asburke | Instagram

While you can’t get the pints in stores, you can get inspiration online! If you’re keen to add a splash of colour to your space, follow the hashtag #UndrinkablePints on Instagram or Pinterest to see what folks are creating with their Belgian Moon shades.

From simply painting a picture frame to going all out with an accent wall, sprucing up your space is only limited by your imagination.

And once you’ve finished, all that’s left to do is crack open a (drinkable) Belgian Moon and admire your work.

To learn more about Belgian Moon's Undrinkable Pints — or the drinkable kind — check out their website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter,Pinterest and YouTube.

Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol. If you're going to drink alcohol, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.

More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...