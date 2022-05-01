Here’s Why Belgian Moon Chose To Make Their Latest Pints Completely Undrinkable
They're a different kind of refreshing.
Before the WFH life took over, your space was probably your go-to for resting, relaxing and hosting loved ones. But since your dining table started doubling as your desk, it may no longer feel like somewhere you can truly disconnect.
That’s why Belgian Moon is encouraging you to reclaim your space and make your house a home again by creating a new six-pack unlike any other.
Dubbed "Undrinkable Pints," the set of paints — inspired by Belgian Moon's signature palette — is here to motivate Canadians to give their places a much-needed boost.
Leave it to "a beer made brighter" to bring a bit of colour back into your world!
Using the principles of chromatherapy, a certified colour therapist chose the kit’s six mood-enhancing hues: Midnight Blue, Lunar Blue, Brewer’s Oats, Valencia Orange, Golden Wheat and Orbit Yellow.
Midnight Blue is a deep and calming colour that'll help you clear your mind as you update your space. It's perfect for a reading nook or as an accent anywhere to help you get in the zone.
Lunar Blue is a little bit lighter, both in shade and ambiance, to evoke feelings of optimism, hope and peace.
Brewer’s Oats is a creamy off-white that proves fresh beginnings can start from anywhere. It'll give you the clean slate you deserve, wherever you need it.
Valencia Orange is inspired by Belgian Moon's citrus notes to help spark joy and get you moving. This uplifting colour fits right into any dedicated workout space.
Orbit Yellow is a bright, happy colour that'll encourage you to tackle any challenge life throws your way. It’s just the thing for elevating your entryway so you can take on the world every time you step outside.
And finally, for those seeking growth and abundance, Golden Wheat is the ultimate final touch for knobs and accent pieces.
While you can’t get the pints in stores, you can get inspiration online! If you’re keen to add a splash of colour to your space, follow the hashtag #UndrinkablePints on Instagram or Pinterest to see what folks are creating with their Belgian Moon shades.
From simply painting a picture frame to going all out with an accent wall, sprucing up your space is only limited by your imagination.
And once you’ve finished, all that’s left to do is crack open a (drinkable) Belgian Moon and admire your work.
