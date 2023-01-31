You Can Enjoy A Fancy Meal Inside A Texas Aircraft Hangar & The Open Bar Beats First Class
You can get as much wine as you'd like.
If you’re into fancy dinners, open bars, endless wine, and want to eat where no one has before, a unique dining experience is coming to Texas, and you must be aware that many planes will be around you.
Organized by the website Fever Up, The Spot is an event featuring unexpected locations where people can go to have a nice dinner. This time, Texans — and plane enthusiasts who want to take a trip to the state — can enjoy a nice meal inside a hangar at the Lone Star Flight Museum in Houston.
If you’ve been to this museum before and are wondering if this experience will be like a regular night out there, the answer is no. The venue will be set up differently and is planned to have a unique and intimate ambiance that will be perfect for you to enjoy a fancy meal.
There are two ticket options to choose from. For $188, you can enjoy the experience with a 3-course meal, while the $218 ticket will get you the same dinner plus access to an open bar and unlimited wine.
More than ten planes will surround you while you enjoy this unique time at the museum, and if you like to capture special moments and share them on social media, there will be a setting just for that.
The event will take place on February 24 at 6:30 p.m., and you’ll have the opportunity to try a special menu curated by local chefs that includes an appetizer, an entrée with two sides, and a dessert station.
If you want to reserve your spot, you can do it online by visiting the official event’s webpage.
The Spot: Eat Where No One Has Before
Price: $188+
When: February 24, 2023
Address: 1551 Aerospace Ave, Houston, TX
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a 3-course meal and unlimited wine while being surrounded by airplanes in a unique dining experience.