The Houston Astros’ New "City Connect" Jersey Is Going Viral & They Are Selling Out Fast

People are obsessed with the NASA-inspired collection!

Texas Staff Writer
A group of people model the new "City Connect" jersey. Right: Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate shows off his "City Connect" jersey.

The Houston Astros released a new Nike jersey collection officially named “City Connect” yesterday, and finding one is no easy feat right now.

They are selling out fast, and here’s why—they’re the team’s first new jersey design since 2013, and, in true Houston fashion, these navy blue "Space City" themed threads are heavily inspired by NASA.

The script on the jerseys is actually written in the iconic NASA “worm font” that can be seen notably on most graphics from the Government agency since 1978.

Keeping with that theme, there’s a "Go For Launch" label on the neck, and a "Houston, the Eagle has landed" tag, which are both famous lines said to Mission Control.

We can’t forget to mention the addition of the historic Astros' "tequila sunrise" color details throughout the jersey.

The team received quite the hype of 2.2K retweets and 6.9K likes on their jersey announcement video, which features astronaut Bernard Harris.

If you’re really dedicated to finding your size, style, or specific player name, the Houston Astros team store releases jerseys daily, and has extended its hours all week 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., so be sure to stop by either of the two team stores at Minute Maid Park to nab yours.

All that is left right now on the online MLB shop are Men’s Replica City Connect jersey S-2XL, Men’s Replica City Connect Yordan Alvarez replica jersey M-XL, and the rest of the collection, which includes Space City themed shirts, hats, and socks.

The Astros will wear their City Connect jerseys every Monday home game, which are now nicknamed "Space City Mondays".

