What would a Canada-EU energy alliance look like?

How would a Canada-EU energy alliance work?
How would a Canada-EU energy alliance work?
Prime Minister Mark Carney participates in a joint news conference with President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, not shown, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

Canada has the potential to bolster Europe's energy security through a new alliance, but experts say it doesn't necessarily mean tankers crossing the Atlantic Ocean laden with oil or liquefied natural gas. 

Prime Minister Mark Carney was in Strasbourg, France, this week where he and European Union leadership discussed strengthening ties on several fronts amid strained relations with the United States. 

Werner Antweiler, an economist at the University of British Columbia, says Europe is in a "precarious situation" as it aims to pivot away from Russian energy imports following that country's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.  

Canada has pipelines and port infrastructure to export oil and gas from the West Coast to Asia, but no such option exists in the east and any such project could take a decade or more to come to fruition. 

In the meantime, Antweiler says European companies have the ability to secure a stable gas supply from Canada through what's known as swap contracts, where a cargo headed for Asia, for instance, could be traded with another one bound for its shores.

Rachel Doran, executive director at Clean Energy Canada, sees a promising opportunity to supply critical minerals to Europe, helping it transition away from fossil fuels and grow its clean power supply.  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2026.

By Lauren Krugel | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Ontario's new winter forecast says these places will get heavy snow, ice storms and cold

The province will be a weather battleground.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, September 15 are out and there's a $40 million jackpot

We have MaxPlus winners!

Diver hospitalized after apparent white shark encounter in Quebec

Diver hospitalized after shark encounter off Percé

Certain frozen fruit is being recalled in Canada due to norovirus contamination

There are reports of illnesses.

Convoy leader Tamara Lich denied permission to travel internationally

Convoy leader denied international travel request

I went to Costco for the first time as a newcomer from Ukraine — Here's what shocked me most

Nobody warned me Costco would be this confusing — or this addictive. 🛒

B.C. adopts Pacific time, PCT, for new, year-round daylight time zone

B.C. adopts PCT designation for new time zone

Trump calls possible Canada-EU move a hostile act after escalating trade war

Trump says Canada-EU move a 'hostile act'

Canadians say this fall getaway near Ottawa with cozy villages is better than a trip to the US

Add this spot to your fall bucket list. 🍂