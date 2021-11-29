Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
Sponsored Content
EN - Eat and Drink

I Tried Subway's New 'Ultimate Cheddar Griller' Sandwiches & Here's What I Thought

Spicy Sriracha Chicken, Maplewood Smoked Bacon, Smoky Honey Mustard Ham and Spicy Sriracha Tuna.

I Tried Subway’s New Cheesy Grilled Sandwiches & Here’s What I Thought
Courtesy of Melina Brum

Looks like Subway just took things to the next level with the release of four brand-new sandwiches. They're called "Ultimate Cheddar Grillers," and they're cheesier than ever.

What makes these different from other Subway menu items? For starters, these indulgent sandwiches are toasted and grilled (double whammy), plus they're topped with two portions of Canadian cheddar cheese for the ultimate hot and melty goodness.

Their quality ingredients include Canadian farm-raised chicken, 100% wild-caught tuna and Canadian cheddar cheese.

Subway always lets you do it your way, but this time, I let the Sandwich Artist take the wheel so I could have the ultimate taste-test experience.

And let me tell you, the pairings are on point with options like Spicy Sriracha Chicken, Maplewood Smoked Bacon, Spicy Sriracha Tuna and Smoky Honey Mustard Ham — all of them with a double serving of tasty Canadian cheddar.

I'm not one to pass up something new on a menu, so when Subway launched the Ultimate Cheddar Grillers, I knew I had to have a taste. Considering these sandwiches are available as a limited-time offer, there was no other option than to try all four, naturally.

If you're wondering which Ultimate Cheddar Griller I'll be ordering again, let's dive a little deeper into each one.

Spicy Sriracha Chicken Cheddar Griller

Courtesy of Melina Brum

Let's talk about the Spicy Sriracha Chicken Cheddar Griller. As the most substantial Griller of them all, this sandwich is loaded with Canadian farm-raised chicken and Canadian cheddar cheese.

It came with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions, all topped with creamy sriracha and garlic aioli sauce on Subway's newly improved Italian bread (that's baked daily in store).

The first bite was hearty and not overpoweringly spicy, despite the sriracha. You can taste the extra portion of cheese right off the bat, which is what I was hoping for. It's tasty, satisfying and definitely one I'd be quick to order again.

Maplewood-Smoked Bacon Cheddar Griller

Courtesy of Melina Brum

On the opposite end of the scale, the Maplewood-Smoked Bacon Cheddar Griller is a simpler sandwich, but no less delicious. This one is made with Canadian farm-raised pork and Canadian cheddar cheese on that same rich Italian bread.

While it looks humble, this sub packs a punch. The taste of smoked bacon paired with that cheddary goodness gets a thumbs up from me.

Now, while I do prefer more ingredients, I have to say the simplicity of this Griller was a refreshing switch from the Spicy Sriracha Chicken Griller. It's relatively thin, making it a lighter option for when you don't feel like a hefty meal.

Spicy Sriracha Tuna Cheddar Griller

Courtesy of Melina Brum

Next up, for fans of an old-school tuna melt, is the Spicy Sriracha Tuna Cheddar Griller.

Made on Italian bread, this sandwich came with 100% wild-caught tuna mixed with creamy mayonnaise, Canadian cheddar cheese (of course), lettuce, cucumbers, green peppers and red onion, and that creamy sriracha and garlic aioli sauce.

Similar to the Spicy Sriracha Chicken Griller, the first bite of the Spicy Sriracha Tuna was filling and flavourful.

The sriracha is present but not overwhelmingly spicy, which I appreciate. It gives the perfect kick, and the additional ingredients complement it flawlessly. All in all, I'd say this Griller is my close second favourite.

Smoky Honey Mustard Ham Cheddar Griller

Courtesy of Melina Brum

Of course, I had to save the best for last: the delectable Smoky Honey Mustard Ham Cheddar Griller. This option came with Black Forest ham, Canadian cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onion, creamy mayonnaise and smoky honey mustard on — you guessed it — Italian bread.

I found this Griller to be an elevated version of a classic ham sandwich, which is one of my favourite foods. Toasting and grilling it adds a comforting crunch and cheesy indulgence to an already delicious combo.

The ham Griller is true to Subway's classic taste — with that little something extra.

So there you have it, my opinion on all four Grillers. In order from my most favourite to least, it goes Smoky Honey Mustard Ham, Spicy Sriracha Tuna, Spicy Sriracha Chicken and, finally, Maplewood Smoked Bacon.

The staff at my local Subway were fantastic too, and they knew how to make each Griller just right. Since these sandwiches are flattened, ingredients are prone to slipping out, so keep some napkins on hand while you enjoy all that hot, melty, cheesy goodness.

But I would honestly order all four Ultimate Cheddar Grillers again — after all, it's everything I like about Subway, just cheesier!

To learn more about the new Ultimate Cheddar Grillers, check out Subway's website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

You Could Win Free Ice Cream For A Year By Playing Ben & Jerry’s Canadian Digital Scavenger Hunt

A freezer full of Brownie Batter Core ice cream? Yes please!

@vancity.hungrycouple | Instagram, @itsjosheats | Instagram

If you've ever stood in front of the Ben & Jerry's section of the freezer aisle, you know the struggle that comes with choosing which delicious pint(s) to take home.

That decision is about to get even harder because there's something exciting in store (literally) for ice cream fans this summer, and it involves Ben & Jerry's most decadent pints yet.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Money-Managing Tips Every Millennial Should Know, According To A Canadian Banking Professional

Stay smart with your money.

Armin Rimoldi | Pexels, Windows | Unsplash

Knowing how to manage your money can be tough. Personal finance isn't something that's typically taught in schools, and if you don't have a financially savvy person in your life, you might be left to figure it out on your own.

To help you learn more about money management and how to get more value from the things you do every day, Narcity got in touch with Erica Nielsen, Senior Vice President of Everyday Banking and Client Growth at RBC.

They spoke about tips to help you manage your money, and the launch of RBC Vantage — which gives you access to a comprehensive suite of benefits, interactive tools, rewards and savings available simply by having an RBC bank account.

Keep Reading Show less

Everlast Canada Is Hosting A Contest & You Can Win A Spot On Their Official Team

You can win $1,000 to use toward boxing equipment and much more.

@caleighfit | Instagram, @wall.st.co | Instagram

If you're into fitness, you probably already know that working up a sweat is about more than going through the motions. It's about channelling your inner fighter and becoming your best self, whether you're doing a workout or training for a competition.

With equipment from iconic names like Everlast, it's easy to train like a champion if you've got the ambition to go with it.

Keep Reading Show less

Hellmann’s Just Came Out With A Bacon-Flavoured Vegan Mayo & It’s Only In Canada For A Bit

Plant-based food lovers, meet your new summer-BBQ best friend.

Hulki Okan Tabak | Unsplash | @plant.based.life.newbie | Instagram

It's officially barbecue season and that means a summer full of burgers, hot dogs, salads and skewers. Of course, no backyard grill session is complete without an impressive lineup of condiments too. Though, it isn't a barbecue without dressing your food with tasty mayo, aioli or tzatziki — but what if you're trying out a plant-based diet?

While some may be stuck in the past, thinking that choosing vegan food means giving up flavour, Hellmann's has cracked the code on making a rich, creamy and tasty mayo with 100% plant-based ingredients.

Keep Reading Show less