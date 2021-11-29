I Tried Subway's New 'Ultimate Cheddar Griller' Sandwiches & Here's What I Thought
Spicy Sriracha Chicken, Maplewood Smoked Bacon, Smoky Honey Mustard Ham and Spicy Sriracha Tuna.
Looks like Subway just took things to the next level with the release of four brand-new sandwiches. They're called "Ultimate Cheddar Grillers," and they're cheesier than ever.
What makes these different from other Subway menu items? For starters, these indulgent sandwiches are toasted and grilled (double whammy), plus they're topped with two portions of Canadian cheddar cheese for the ultimate hot and melty goodness.
Their quality ingredients include Canadian farm-raised chicken, 100% wild-caught tuna and Canadian cheddar cheese.
Subway always lets you do it your way, but this time, I let the Sandwich Artist take the wheel so I could have the ultimate taste-test experience.
And let me tell you, the pairings are on point with options like Spicy Sriracha Chicken, Maplewood Smoked Bacon, Spicy Sriracha Tuna and Smoky Honey Mustard Ham — all of them with a double serving of tasty Canadian cheddar.
I'm not one to pass up something new on a menu, so when Subway launched the Ultimate Cheddar Grillers, I knew I had to have a taste. Considering these sandwiches are available as a limited-time offer, there was no other option than to try all four, naturally.
If you're wondering which Ultimate Cheddar Griller I'll be ordering again, let's dive a little deeper into each one.
Spicy Sriracha Chicken Cheddar Griller
Let's talk about the Spicy Sriracha Chicken Cheddar Griller. As the most substantial Griller of them all, this sandwich is loaded with Canadian farm-raised chicken and Canadian cheddar cheese.
It came with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions, all topped with creamy sriracha and garlic aioli sauce on Subway's newly improved Italian bread (that's baked daily in store).
The first bite was hearty and not overpoweringly spicy, despite the sriracha. You can taste the extra portion of cheese right off the bat, which is what I was hoping for. It's tasty, satisfying and definitely one I'd be quick to order again.
Maplewood-Smoked Bacon Cheddar Griller
On the opposite end of the scale, the Maplewood-Smoked Bacon Cheddar Griller is a simpler sandwich, but no less delicious. This one is made with Canadian farm-raised pork and Canadian cheddar cheese on that same rich Italian bread.
While it looks humble, this sub packs a punch. The taste of smoked bacon paired with that cheddary goodness gets a thumbs up from me.
Now, while I do prefer more ingredients, I have to say the simplicity of this Griller was a refreshing switch from the Spicy Sriracha Chicken Griller. It's relatively thin, making it a lighter option for when you don't feel like a hefty meal.
Spicy Sriracha Tuna Cheddar Griller
Next up, for fans of an old-school tuna melt, is the Spicy Sriracha Tuna Cheddar Griller.
Made on Italian bread, this sandwich came with 100% wild-caught tuna mixed with creamy mayonnaise, Canadian cheddar cheese (of course), lettuce, cucumbers, green peppers and red onion, and that creamy sriracha and garlic aioli sauce.
Similar to the Spicy Sriracha Chicken Griller, the first bite of the Spicy Sriracha Tuna was filling and flavourful.
The sriracha is present but not overwhelmingly spicy, which I appreciate. It gives the perfect kick, and the additional ingredients complement it flawlessly. All in all, I'd say this Griller is my close second favourite.
Smoky Honey Mustard Ham Cheddar Griller
Of course, I had to save the best for last: the delectable Smoky Honey Mustard Ham Cheddar Griller. This option came with Black Forest ham, Canadian cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onion, creamy mayonnaise and smoky honey mustard on — you guessed it — Italian bread.
I found this Griller to be an elevated version of a classic ham sandwich, which is one of my favourite foods. Toasting and grilling it adds a comforting crunch and cheesy indulgence to an already delicious combo.
The ham Griller is true to Subway's classic taste — with that little something extra.
So there you have it, my opinion on all four Grillers. In order from my most favourite to least, it goes Smoky Honey Mustard Ham, Spicy Sriracha Tuna, Spicy Sriracha Chicken and, finally, Maplewood Smoked Bacon.
The staff at my local Subway were fantastic too, and they knew how to make each Griller just right. Since these sandwiches are flattened, ingredients are prone to slipping out, so keep some napkins on hand while you enjoy all that hot, melty, cheesy goodness.
But I would honestly order all four Ultimate Cheddar Grillers again — after all, it's everything I like about Subway, just cheesier!