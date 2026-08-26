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Here are some must-have finds for your dog that'll earn you Points this International Dog Day

Toys, treats, food, grooming supplies and more. 🐶

A woman hugging her small dog outdoors beside a close-up of a Blue Rewards card being placed into a pocket.

Earn Blue Rewards when you shop at Global Pet Foods.

Jorge Zaldívar Marroquín | Pexels, @getbluerewards | Instagram
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If you're a pet parent, you know a "quick trip" to the pet store rarely ends with just the essentials. Whether it's their favourite treats, a new toy they won't let go of or a little something just because, spoiling your four-legged bestie is all part of the fun.

This International Dog Day, there's even more reason to spoil your pup — not that you needed one. From tasty treats and new toys to the basics, you can earn Blue Points at Global Pet Foods on purchases you're already making, bringing you one step closer to your next reward.

Simply scan your Blue Rewards card at the Global Pet Foods checkout to earn Points. Plus, if you pay with a BMO Blue Rewards Credit Card, you get 10x the Points at Global Pet Foods.

Consider this a sign to treat your pup and yourself too. Here are some must-have finds:

K9 Natural Beef Feast Freeze-Dried Food

K9 Natural Beef Feast Freeze-Dried Food

K9 Natural Beef Feast Freeze-Dried Food

Courtesy of Global Pet Foods

Serve it as a complete meal or sprinkle it over your dog’s dinner for an extra boost of flavour and crunch. Made with 94% grass-fed beef and organs from New Zealand, this grain-free recipe provides complete and balanced nutrition to support your pet's overall health.

Find it here

Oven Baked Tradition All Breeds Chicken

Oven Baked Tradition All Breeds Chicken

Oven Baked Tradition All Breeds Chicken

Courtesy of Global Pet Foods

Made with fresh chicken, fruits, vegetables and whole grains, Oven-Baked Tradition pet food is a balanced source of nutrition for your precious pup. Oven Baked Tradition’s adult dog food recipes are made in small portions to ensure freshness and quality.

Find it here

KONG Rubber Bone Toy

KONG Rubber Bone Toy

KONG Rubber Bone Toy

Courtesy of Global Pet Foods

Everyone knows the iconic KONG toy, and the Goodie Bone is no exception. Fill the ends with kibble, peanut butter or another treat to keep your dog entertained with a tasty, enriching activity.

Find it here

Baxter & Bella Slicker Brush

Baxter & Bella Slicker Brush

Baxter & Bella Slicker Brush

Courtesy of Global Pet Foods

Regular brushing is not only good for your dog's coat, but it can help prevent your home from getting covered in hair, keep your pet looking neat, and give you some cute bonding time. It has an ergonomic handle, so you can get the job done comfortably for any breed.

Find it here

Nature's Harvest Liver Treats

Nature's Harvest Liver Treats

Nature's Harvest Liver Treats

Courtesy of Global Pet Foods

Made with fresh beef liver, these treats are 100% made and manufactured in Canada. They're crunchy, free of grains and suitable for cats too, making them a rewarding pick for multi-pet households.

Find it here

If you ever needed an excuse to treat your furry friend with some yummy food, treats or toys, International Dog Day on August 26 is it. And don't forget to scan your Blue Rewards card at the Global Pet Foods checkout — it'll get you one step closer to your next reward.

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