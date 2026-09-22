Israeli military, settlers damage aid projects supported by Canada: parliamentary doc

Israeli military, settlers damage Ottawa aid works
Israeli military, settlers damage Ottawa aid works
NDP MP for Edmonton Strathcona Heather McPherson rises during Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Friday, April 17, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

Canada has contributed to dozens of aid projects in the Palestinian territories that have since been damaged by the Israeli military and settlers.

Projects that received at least $3.68 in funding from countries, including Canada, have been destroyed, damaged or abandoned in the West Bank alone, according to documents tabled Monday in Parliament after a request by NDP MP Heather McPherson.

The Carney government says it hasn't decided if it will ask Israel to compensate Ottawa for these lost assets, or whether Canada will help finance repairs for any of them.

McPherson says Canada is allowing Israel to bomb schools and water plants in Gaza while settlers destroy solar panels, latrines and homes.

Global Affairs Canada tells Parliament in the document that Ottawa contributes to projects with other countries, so it's not clear exactly which Canadian taxpayer funded projects have been affected, particularly in Gaza where Israel limits access.

Israeli officials insist they avoid damaging critical civilian infrastructure, though human rights groups say there is widespread damage to schools, wells and medical services.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2026.

By Dylan Robertson | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

I spent $15 at 3 of Canada's big fast food chains — One was CLEARLY the best value for money

Get ready to be shocked!

This tiny Ontario village has 2 majestic waterfalls and quaint little streets with fall charm

It's a beautiful spot to spend an autumn day.

I ranked Canada's biggest cities from least to most overrated — This will burst some bubbles

Sorry, but the truth hurts. ✋

Man, woman killed in shooting outside Toronto hospital believed to be married: police

Two dead after shooting outside Toronto hospital

I'm an Ottawa local — These are the only 5 neighbourhoods I'd ever consider living in

I said what I said. 👀

Consulate in Vancouver says two pilots who were found dead were Indian students

Two dead pilots identified as Indian students

Trump defends Iran war in address to UN General Assembly

Trump addresses UN General Assembly