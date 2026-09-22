Israeli military, settlers damage aid projects supported by Canada: parliamentary doc
Canada has contributed to dozens of aid projects in the Palestinian territories that have since been damaged by the Israeli military and settlers.
Projects that received at least $3.68 in funding from countries, including Canada, have been destroyed, damaged or abandoned in the West Bank alone, according to documents tabled Monday in Parliament after a request by NDP MP Heather McPherson.
The Carney government says it hasn't decided if it will ask Israel to compensate Ottawa for these lost assets, or whether Canada will help finance repairs for any of them.
McPherson says Canada is allowing Israel to bomb schools and water plants in Gaza while settlers destroy solar panels, latrines and homes.
Global Affairs Canada tells Parliament in the document that Ottawa contributes to projects with other countries, so it's not clear exactly which Canadian taxpayer funded projects have been affected, particularly in Gaza where Israel limits access.
Israeli officials insist they avoid damaging critical civilian infrastructure, though human rights groups say there is widespread damage to schools, wells and medical services.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2026.
By Dylan Robertson | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.