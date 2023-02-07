A Florida Teen Stabbed His Classmate 114 Times & Here's What He's Facing
He pleaded guilty on February 6.
Jacksonville, Florida, teenager Aiden Fucci, 16, pleaded guilty on February 6 to stabbing his 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey 114 times.
On May 9, 2021, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office released a Missing Child Investigation statement to Twitter. The statement read that Bailey was missing as of 10 a.m. that morning and was last seen around midnight.
Authorities found her body that evening. Fucci was arrested that same day, according to an incident report. At the time, he was 14 years old.
On May 27, 2021, St. Johns County Sheriff's Office released a statement that Fucci was indicted for first-degree murder.
The incident report also disclosed evidence that Fucci's mom, Crystal Smith, washed the blood out of her son's jeans while people were searching for Bailey.
According to News4Jax, investigators confirmed the bloodstains were positive for Bailey's DNA.
Authorities let the public know that Smith surrendered herself to custody on June 5, 2021, "for tampering with evidence and has a $25,000 bond."
Before the hearing on February 6, 2023, Fucci submitted his guilty plea.
“We still have work to do and we will be diligently preparing for the sentencing hearing to hold the defendant accountable for his actions. We will be seeking the maximum sentence available under law – a life sentence," First Coast News quoted State Attorney R.J. Larizza.
The teen is being tried as an adult and is facing life in jail for the crime. A status hearing is scheduled for February 23 at 9 a.m.