jagmeet singh

Jagmeet Singh Says He's 'A Relentless Optimist' Because Of How His Mom Raised Him

Major props to mom!

@jagmeetsingh | Instagram

In a touching show of love, Jagmeet Singh revealed that he's relentlessly optimistic and it's thanks to his mom!

During an interview with Maclean's, the NDP leader was asked if fighting for Canadians has started to feel futile but he responded that he's both a "spiritual optimist" and "relentless optimist" because his mom taught him philosophical ideals.

When he was a kid, Singh's mom taught him a phrase used in the Sikh tradition that she would say in response to anything. That phrase is "chardi kala" and it means "rising spirits."

He thought it meant she was in a good mood and he said it back to her once, which prompted her to explain to him the true meaning of the phrase because he missed the point of it.

"Chardi kala means rising spirits specifically in the face of difficult odds," Singh said. "Defiant of those odds, I'm in rising spirits."

Singh has shown his love for his mom a lot over the years including an emotional post about missing her during the beginning of the pandemic and an adorable Mother's Day tribute this year. He has also revealed that her cooking is one of his favourites things to eat.

