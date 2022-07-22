Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

jill duggar

Jill Duggar Revealed Baby No. 3's Name & There's No Mention Of Her Family

He's named after her husbands family, though.

Texas Staff Writer
Jill Dillard taking a selfie. Right: Jill and her husband Derrick Dillard pose for photo.

Jill Dillard taking a selfie. Right: Jill and her husband Derrick Dillard pose for photo.

@jillmdillard | Instagram

Ex-reality TV star Jill Dillard, formerly Duggar, revealed a picture of her newborn son on her Instagram yesterday. The caption explained that the baby's name comes from her husband Derrick's side of the family.

Jill said her son, who was born on July 7, is named Frederick Michael. It was chosen to honor Derrick's late dad named Rick.

"We were excited to settle on the name Frederick and incorporate both Derick’s and his dad’s name, by just adding 'Fre' to the beginning of Derick’s name," she mentioned in the social media post.

The Instagram publication doesn't mention of a Duggar namesake taken from Jill's family.

The mom of 3 publicly has had a pretty frail relationship with some of her family members like her parents Jim Bob and Michelle for the past few years. She revealed to US Weekly in December 2021 that she still has some "drama" within the family.

She's not the only one. The Duggar couple has also outwardly made statements on their family blog about Jill's brother Josh Duggar's court case regarding child pornography charges.

At this point, none of her brothers, sisters, or her parents have interacted with Jill's recent post announcing the arrival of the baby and the name reveal.

It appears that Jill has an amicable relationship with some of her siblings, as her older sister Jana, some of her brothers and she are following each other.

The main Duggar Family Instagram account, which regularly updates fans on the family's going-on has been radio silent. The last post dated May 7 is dedicated to the birth of Truett Oliver Duggar, Jed's son.

We found one supportive family member, cousin Amy King, who has commented on the post: "Hello sweet little one 🥰 Love you guys!"

King, too, has distanced herself from her massive Arkansas family, which was revealed in an interview with The U.S. Sun earlier this year.

More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...