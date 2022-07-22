Jill Duggar Revealed Baby No. 3's Name & There's No Mention Of Her Family
He's named after her husbands family, though.
Ex-reality TV star Jill Dillard, formerly Duggar, revealed a picture of her newborn son on her Instagram yesterday. The caption explained that the baby's name comes from her husband Derrick's side of the family.
Jill said her son, who was born on July 7, is named Frederick Michael. It was chosen to honor Derrick's late dad named Rick.
"We were excited to settle on the name Frederick and incorporate both Derick’s and his dad’s name, by just adding 'Fre' to the beginning of Derick’s name," she mentioned in the social media post.
The Instagram publication doesn't mention of a Duggar namesake taken from Jill's family.
The mom of 3 publicly has had a pretty frail relationship with some of her family members like her parents Jim Bob and Michelle for the past few years. She revealed to US Weekly in December 2021 that she still has some "drama" within the family.
She's not the only one. The Duggar couple has also outwardly made statements on their family blog about Jill's brother Josh Duggar's court case regarding child pornography charges.
At this point, none of her brothers, sisters, or her parents have interacted with Jill's recent post announcing the arrival of the baby and the name reveal.
It appears that Jill has an amicable relationship with some of her siblings, as her older sister Jana, some of her brothers and she are following each other.
The main Duggar Family Instagram account, which regularly updates fans on the family's going-on has been radio silent. The last post dated May 7 is dedicated to the birth of Truett Oliver Duggar, Jed's son.
We found one supportive family member, cousin Amy King, who has commented on the post: "Hello sweet little one 🥰 Love you guys!"
King, too, has distanced herself from her massive Arkansas family, which was revealed in an interview with The U.S. Sun earlier this year.