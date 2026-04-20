Joly unveils $25M to boost advanced manufacturing

Ottawa unveils $25M to boost advanced manufacturing at trade fair in Germany
Joly unveils $25M to boost advanced manufacturing
Industry Minister Melanie Joly rises during Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Friday, April 17, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

The federal government is unveiling $25 million to support 14 projects meant to boost advanced manufacturing in Canada.

The new spending adds to $38 million allocated by industry, for projects ranging from more efficient battery production to using artificial intelligence in packaging cosmetics.

Other projects include converting methane gas into stored energy and automated manufacturing for small nuclear reactors.

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly says the funding will help Canada expand trade, and shift research into commercially viable projects.

The corporate funding comes through the non-profit Next Generation Manufacturing Canada or NGen, and it is being announced at the world’s largest industrial trade show in Germany called the Hannover Messe.

Joly is likely to address Canadian media later this week from the trade fair, at which last year Canada was the featured country but did not send senior politicians due to the federal election campaign.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2026.

By The Canadian Press staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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