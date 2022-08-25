Jordan Belfort's Ex-Wife Nadine Caridi Is Spilling Her Side Of 'The Wolf Of Wall Street' On TikTok
"From my perspective, it wasn't accurate."
Nine years after The Wolf Of Wall Street premiered, Jordan Belfort's ex-wife, Nadine Caridi, now known as Dr. Nadine Macaluso, is spilling her side of the story on TikTok.
The Wolf currently resides in his Miami home where he moved to in December 2021, according to the Miami Herald. However, the blonde bombshell stayed between New York and California, and she's using her platform to talk about what was accurate and what was not.
She's a therapist for trauma bonding, and, according to her Instagram bio, she helps women leave abusive relationships. Using scenes from the film and personal experience, she widely dedicates her social media to educate her followers with her knowledge.
Belfort, however, is still on TikTok reliving memories from the movie and working closely with Leonardo DiCaprio.
Macaluso recently went on the app and decided it was her turn to finally take the stage.
"Hmm, how accurate was the movie? I think that if you look at it through Jordan's lens, it was really accurate and I think that if you look at it through my lens it wasn't, and I think that makes sense," she said in a video posted on Monday that received 4 million views.
Just before this publication, she made another TikTok with her ex-father-in-law. She mentions that she was 29 in the video shown and now she's 54.
"Hold on tight, I have a lot of great things to expose," 'The Duchess' continued.
Her character was played by Margot Robbie, and, on her Instagram, she posts different scenes with a caption that tells what happened from her perspective.
She also publishes old couple photos of her and Belfort, expressing that the entrepreneur constantly "love bombed" her by buying her affection.
The therapist has not yet made another TikTok upon publication of this article revealing any movie secrets, but we are keeping an eye out for her very next post about her tumultuous relationship with The Wolf.