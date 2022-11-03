Wolf Of Wall Street's Ex-Wife Nadine Caridi Said He Stalked Her & TikTok Has So Many Feelings
It started after they met at a party in the Hamptons. 🚩
The film,The Wolf of Wall Street, tells the story of a scandalous stockbroker, Jordan Belfort, and his marriage with his ex-wife Nadine Caridi, better known as The Duchess, who is getting real on TikTok about what actually happened.
Caridi, who now goes by Nadine Macaluso, is a therapist, who uses her personal experience to help women in "abusive relationships" according to her TikTok bio. She shared her first impressions of Belfort and there wasn't much to say, except that he was "totally obsessed."
She referred to the scene where they meet at a mansion party in the Hamptons and said that she had no idea who he was. However, after they met, it was a whole different story.
"He had a white Testarossa with this huge, huge muffler, that was so loud, and so I would hear him, when I had my Hampton house, driving by my Hampton house all the time, and so people say he was looking for me ever since he met me," Caridi revealed.
My first impression of The Wolf of Wall Street was … not much. But he soon made his presence known to me, as well as his interest.
While her TikTok clip might have received 398.2K views since mid-October, her audience got loud in the comment section.
"wait so he stalked u!??" One user replied.
Her response: "Yes totally".
Another person said they couldn't decide if it was romantic or scary, to which she wrote, "both 🥰".
Others are pointing out that it was definitely a red flag to have noticed.
"We’ve been so conditioned to think this is romantic when it’s really such a red flag. I’m so happy you are telling your story. 🥰," one person commented.
At the time when Caridi and Belfort met, she was 22 years old. Since the movie wasn't from her perspective, she uses her platform to dissect not only the reality of the film but how it made her feel in hopes to help others.
Jordan Belfort has not made any comments in regard to her content.