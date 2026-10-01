Joy and remembrance on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation schedule
Joy and celebration are on the schedule for many of the events throughout Inuit Nunangat for the sixth annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Wednesday.
“Truth and Reconciliation Day is a day where we take a good look at ourselves and we realize that we’ve made it,” said Tylie Arnatsiaq, head co-ordinator with Igloolik’s Artcirq performance troupe. “It’s a good reason to have a joyful event as a community.”
Also known as Orange Shirt Day, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was established in response to Call to Action 80 of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.
It called on the federal government to collaborate with Indigenous peoples to create a holiday to recognize survivors, their families, and communities while ensuring the history and legacy of residential schools are publicly remembered.
Artcirq has acrobatic acts, a clown show and a juggling routine scheduled to follow a walk and a feast at Igloolik’s community hall on Wednesday afternoon.
“We will feed the community,” said recreation coordinator Qumangaapik Arnatsiaq.
A hukki, or square dance, will cap off the day’s events, which also include survivors sharing their reflections. he added.
Arviat residents can also look forward to a square dance that’s organized by Victims Services, the Department of Family Services and hamlet recreation staff. It’s scheduled to take place Wednesday evening at Mark Kalluak Hall, following a feast and an elders discussion about their experiences.
In Iqaluit, the Qikiqtani Inuit Association is hosting events at Cadet Hall, after a poor weather forecast prevented outdoor plans, said spokesperson Markoosie Qaunirq.
Staff will hand out orange T-shirts, followed by speeches and a moment of silence and prayer.
The event will end with a parlak, or candy toss.
“We’re closing it with a candy toss so everyone can be happy that we’re there,” Qaunirq said.
Later that evening, at St. Jude’s Anglican Cathedral, the Inuksuk Drum Dancers will open for Juno-winning classical soprano Deantha Edmunds of St. John’s, N.L.
The concert will close with the song Quviasuppunga, by the late Inukjuak songwriter Charlie Adams.
“The song encourages us to meet the world with optimism, kindness, and confidence,” said dance troupe leader Mary Piercey-Lewis. “It’s a bright, uplifting piece that reminds us how powerful our attitude can be.”
Meanwhile, Wednesday morning on Parliament Hill, Ottawa plans to hold a more sombre flag-raising ceremony with residential school survivors.
An estimated 150,000 Indigenous children were taken, many forcibly, from their homes to attend residential schools. Canada’s last residential school closed in the mid-1990s.
Residential school survivors in need of emotional support can call the national Residential School Survivor Support Line line 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at 1-866-925-4419.
By (Photo courtesy of Tylie Arnatsiaq), Nunatsiaq News | Copyright 2026, Nunatsiaq News. All rights reserved.