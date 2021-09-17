Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
Sponsored Content
EN - News

Canadian Kids Lost 277 Million Hours Of Sport & Play Time During The Pandemic

You can help kids get back in the game with a donation to Jumpstart.

Canadian Kids Lost 277 Million Hours Of Sport & Play Time During The Pandemic
Alliance Football Club | Unsplash, Ron Lach | Pexels

One upside of the pandemic is that many people got to work from home, "commuting" from their couch to their desk and taking nap breaks between virtual meetings. But if you or those close to you have kids, you'll know that this hasn't been such a great time for them. Not only have they missed out on school and social interaction, but they've also missed out on playing with their friends and participating in organized sports.

From March to December 2020, there were more than 277 million hours of sport participation lost for kids living in low-income households across Canada. This has had a deep and devastating impact on the well-being of kids both physically and mentally because sports aren't just about getting active — they also teach kids important life skills like courage, confidence and teamwork.

According to Jumpstart's State of Sport Report (March 2021), 74% of parents say their kids are feeling isolated and lonely, 69% say that their kids are already showing signs of being less physically fit, 64% say kids are finding it hard to reduce stress and anxiety, and 65% of parents say kids are finding school and classwork challenging. While 87% of parents say that their kids are very much looking forward to a return to sport and play, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic will be felt for months — and likely years — to come.

That's a lot of impact.

Due to the pandemic, community sport and recreation organizations are also in deep crisis, with some worried that they'll have to close for good because of a lack of funding. Thankfully, in 2021, Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities has now disbursed funding to more than 1,200 organizations across Canada through Jumpstart's Sport Relief Fund, dedicated to helping sport and recreation organizations continue to operate.

Pexels | Ron Lach

It's no secret how expensive it can be just to sign up to play sport, let alone buy all the equipment needed to play or cover the cost of transportation to training and games. When families face financial and systemic barriers, accessing sport becomes even more of a challenge.

Jumpstart was created to help ensure kids in need have equal access to sport and recreation by raising money to help families meet expenses like registration fees, transportation costs and equipment. Since launching in 2005, the charity has paid out more than $214 million to help over 2.4 million kids get back in the game.

Additionally, Jumpstart launched its Inclusive Play Project in 2017 — an initiative that is focused on inclusive infrastructure and programming to help give Canadian kids of all abilities access to sport and play.

If you're running out of ways to keep your kids entertained at home, Jumpstart also has a Play From Home Resources Hub full of indoor and outdoor activity ideas to occupy the kids, even during the pandemic.

Jumpstart is calling on Canadians across the country to help support its Jumpstart Month fundraising campaign, happening throughout the month of September this year.

Unsplash | Jeffrey F Lin

Any time you donate to Jumpstart in-store at Canadian Tire, 100% of your donation stays in your community, helping local kids of all abilities take part in sporting activities. And if you donate at least $2 in store throughout the month of September, you'll receive a limited-edition Jumpstart three-piece chalk set, while supplies last.

So, this month, donate to Jumpstart and help #savesports in your local community. Give every kid a chance to play and feel the positive impact of physical activity.

Donate To Save Sports With Jumpstart Month

When: During September

Details: Support Canadian Tire's Jumpstart Month by donating to help save youth sports in your community.

To make a donation or to learn more about Jumpstart, check out their website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube or Twitter and use #SaveSports.

Canadian Tire Has A 55% Off Sale Right Now & Here's What You Can Buy To Spruce Up Your Home

The Big Red Weekend Sale runs until September 16.

Colin Temple | Dreamstime, Jason Briscoe | Unsplash

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Canadian Tire turns 99 next week and to celebrate, the giant retailer is throwing a Big Red Weekend Sale where you can save up to 55% on popular items for the home.

Keep Reading Show less

These Are The Most Instagrammable Spots In Hong Kong, According To Canadian Travel Influencers

Discover Victoria Peak, Cheung Chau Island, Braemar Hill and more.

@lucancoutts | Instagram, @vancouverfoodie | Instagram

Hong Kong may be one of the most vibrant cities in the world, but it's much more than just an urban centre. Beyond the hustle and bustle are some gorgeous spots, both energizing and serene, that are culturally rich and aesthetically pleasing (a photographer's dream).

To gain some insight into these beautiful areas, and how to use a beautiful setting to snap the perfect photo, Narcity spoke with two Canadian travel influencers about their experiences visiting Hong Kong.

Keep Reading Show less

The Best Labour Day Sales Across Canada Are Here & You Can Start Shopping Right Now

So many deals from places like Best Buy, Sorel, Canadian Tire and more! 🛍️

@casper | Instagram, @atmooutdoor | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

What's not to love about a long weekend? You get an extra day off, a four-day workweek afterwards, plus a ton of great deals from your favourite brands.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Cordless Vacuums You Can Buy In Canada For A Super Low Price & Some Are On Sale RN

We found one as low as $69.99!

Bed Bath & Beyond, @sharkcleaningcanada | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Whether your home is full of furry pets or kids prone to spills, having a decent vacuum on deck can be a lifesaver. A cordless vacuum cleaner is by far the best option out there because you don't have to deal with cords getting tangled and unplugging and replugging every time you enter a room.

Keep Reading Show less