Alberta-born k.d. lang says people should listen to each other, doesn't have strong stance on separatism

K.d. lang doesn't have a strong stance on separatism
K.d. lang doesn't have a strong stance on separatism
k.d. lang is shown at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa, on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

Alberta-born musician k.d. lang says she understands the entrenched grievances in the province, even if she doesn't have a strong opinion on separatism.

Lang was born and raised in Consort, Alta., and lived in Calgary in the years leading up to her mother's death in 2022.

She says in that time, she came to recognize why so many Albertans are dissatisfied: "the inequity of the oil production and the money."

She says people should focus on listening to one another, rather than writing off those they disagree with.

Albertans head to the polls later this month to vote on whether to stay in Canada or begin the process toward a second, binding referendum on leaving.

As for lang, she now lives in Portland, Ore., and says she doesn't "have a lot of leg to stand on" when it comes to taking a position on the vote.

"I love Alberta. I love a lot people there," lang said.

She was speaking ahead of a tribute concert at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa, which is set for Friday.

The event, "k.d. lang: has always been," is a celebration of lang's musical legacy and will feature performances from the likes of Michael Bublé, Ron Sexsmith and Allison Russell.

Also due to perform is fellow Albertan Jann Arden, who recently headlined the "Calgary Concert for Unity," organized by the anti-separatist Forever Canadian campaign.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2026.

By Nicole Thompson | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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