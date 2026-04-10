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7 reasons why 2026 is the year Canadians should go all in on this electric SUV

You know who doesn't have to worry about gas prices?

A grey Kia SUV parked on a paved driveway with trees behind.

Kia EV5

Courtesy of Kia Canada*
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Is this the year you finally switch to an EV?

As gas prices climb and all-electric daily drives become a more familiar sight, it's reasonable to wonder if there's an EV out there that can fit into your family's lifestyle.

Whether you've been EV shopping for some time or you're ready to expand your horizons, there's a new SUV in Canada that's got an answer for every question you've had about going all in on electric.

It's the all-new Kia EV5, and not only is it a family-friendly SUV — with the capacity and reliability that it requires — it's also Canada's lowest-priced EV SUV, excluding incentives**, boasting a suite of tech innovations that level up your ride in all sorts of subtle, smart ways.

If you've been on the fence about committing to an EV SUV, here are seven reasons why the Kia EV5 might just be the one for you.

The big one: You don't have to worry about buying gas

An electric-vehicle charger connected to a Kia EV.

EVs can save you thousands in gas.

Courtesy of Kia Canada

It's been said but it bears repeating: Gas is expensive, and the price per litre can fluctuate wildly based on everything from weather to geopolitics. The Kia EV5, meanwhile, can potentially save you thousands of dollars in gas per year, based on Kia's savings calculator tool.

Plus, the Wind, Land and GT-Line trims come with a heat pump that extends battery range in cold weather by reusing heat from various systems to warm the cabin and battery. That’s efficiency on another level.

The Kia EV5 is the all-electric family SUV you've been waiting for

The grey interior of the Kia EV5.

Kia EV5

Courtesy of Kia Canada*

Until now, opting for EV performance and sustainability has required compromising on the things that make mid-size SUVs great for families, like roominess, cargo capacity and comfort. The Kia EV5, instead, is made to fit into your lifestyle while also being an EV.

You don't need to stop by a gas station, saving at least one trip from your busy family life. It's easy to fit the whole family in and hit the road while heated seats, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and dual-zone climate control make the journey a pleasure.

They're getting more affordable upfront

A rear view of a grey Kia EV5\u200b in front of a concrete building.

Kia EV5

Courtesy of Kia Canada*

In the early years of EV innovation, the upfront costs excluded a lot of potential owners. But this has been changing with more EVs available, and now the Kia EV5 Light FWD starts at $46,662 — making it Canada's lowest-priced EV SUV, excluding incentives**.

The Land and Wind trims are also on Canada's Electric Vehicle Affordability Program (EVAP) list, meaning you could potentially get up to $5,000 from the government for buying one. Your province could also offer an EV incentive on top of that too.

There are more charging stations than ever

Signs showing no parking at a public electric-vehicle charging area.

EV charging ports are popping up all over Canada.

Krystyna Wojciechowska Czarnik | Dreamstime

You've probably noticed, and the numbers back it up, that there are more spots to charge your EV across Canada than ever. In fact, there are twice as many public charging ports as there were just five years ago — totalling 36,739 in September 2025.

And, with an expected 5 million light-duty EVs on the road by 2030, the availability and efficiency of public charging ports are expected to grow significantly in the next few years.

Vehicle to Load is a game-changer for adventurous families

A cable connects the Kia EV5 to an electric kettle on a camp table next to a cup and open book.

V2L means you have power wherever you go.

Courtesy of Kia Canada*

When you make the switch to an EV, it can make you rethink what family cars are capable of. Vehicle to Load (V2L), for instance, lets you use up to 80% of your EV5 battery to power other electronic devices.

There's no such thing as an unpowered campsite when you're vacationing with your EV5. Whether you're powering a projector for a movie night under the stars or charging your kid's tablet on the go, it has your back.

Driver assistance systems make it easier to navigate the city

A hand using the Kia EV5 key fob to remotely manouevre the electric SUV into a parking spot.

Remote Park Assist 2 is available with the Kia EV5.

Courtesy of Kia Canada*

The tech innovations in the EV5 really shine in the city. The available Forward Collision Avoidance Assist 2 can stop your vehicle for you in an emergency, and the available Heads-Up Display keeps important information in your eyeline, so you don't have to look away from the road.

The available Remote Smart Park Assist 2 is a game changer in close quarters, letting you hop out of the driver's seat and then remotely park the Kia EV5 using your key fob — even tricky reverse angle parking.

The rugged-meets-sleek style offers the best of both worlds

A grey Kia EV5 parked on pavers in front of a modern house and grassy field.

Kia EV5

Courtesy of Kia Canada*

If the aesthetic appeal of an SUV is its rugged adventurousness and an EV is cool because it looks like a spaceship, the Kia EV5 is where those two worlds meet.

Its strong, square lines reassure you that this vehicle will get you where you need to go (carrying everything you could want to bring), while details like the signature Star Map lighting treatment, angular wing mirrors and roofline spoiler give the Kia EV5 its futuristic edge.

It's time to let go of the idea that switching to an EV means having to change your lifestyle to fit.

Instead, the Kia EV5 is an all-electric family SUV that does what you need it to do, and elevates it with the latest tech innovations to make a safer, more comfortable and stylish ride that means you never need to stop for gas again.

To learn more about the Kia EV5, visit Kia Canada's website or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

*International prototype model shown.
**$46,685 is the all-in selling price of a new and previously unregistered 2027 Kia EV5 Light FWD (excluding incentives and taxes). Comparison based on nationally advertised all-in selling prices (excluding incentives and taxes) for new and previously unregistered battery electric vehicles in Canada as of April 1, 2026.
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