EV sales jump in March as federal rebates return, though market share up slightly

EV sales jump in March as federal rebates return
EV sales jump in March as federal rebates return
A 2022 Volkswagen ID. 4 EV is shown at a charging station at a Scarborough, Ontario Canadian Tire on Wednesday June 14, 2023.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
Writer

Sales of new electric vehicles jumped in March as Canadian took advantage of the long-awaited return of federal government subsidies.

Data released by Statistics Canada on Thursday shows 21,547 new EVs were purchased in March, the highest since December 2024 — just before the government paused the rebate program.

Ottawa brought back subsidies for new EVs on Feb. 16, after pausing them in January 2025 when money from the previous program ran out.

March sales represented an 83 per cent jump from the month before, and 75 per cent from the same time a year ago.

But market share for EVs is still lagging at just more than 12 per cent of all new vehicles sold.

March did also see a jump for all vehicles, with sales overall jumping 42 per cent month-over-month.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2026

By Nick Murray | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

26 products you can get for cheaper at Costco than at Walmart in Canada

Bulk-sized items offer quite a lot of value!

This new GO train service from Toronto takes you to a dreamy destination that feels like Europe

You can get there with a tap of your PRESTO Card!

Ontario's 'most beautiful' lake is a crystal water paradise with over 20 breathtaking beaches

Save this for some summer travel inspo!

Ontario's 'beach capital' is a summer paradise with velvety sand and warm waters

It's a road trip from Toronto.

This woodland boardwalk near Ottawa leads past glassy waters to a rare turquoise lake

Make this your next summer day trip spot. ☀️

I went shopping at 3 of Ontario's biggest grocery stores and one is unquestionably better

Eat, drink, and shop smart.

This enchanting waterfront town in Ontario is one of Canada's 'most beautiful' spots to live

It's surrounded by dreamy islands.

Alberta has a mini Niagara Falls 2 hours from Calgary and the views are epic

Add this to your summer bucket list ASAP. 🤩

Canadian isolating in B.C. tests "presumptive positive" for hantavirus

Canadian tests positive for hantavirus

I'll never move back to Toronto after leaving for Vancouver — here's why

Hear me out...